First migrant deportation flights to France begin under new returns deal

The first deportation flights of migrants from the UK to France under a recently agreed returns deal are anticipated to begin on Monday.

The "one in, one out" arrangement saw its first detentions on 6 August.

Shabana Mahmood, the new home secretary, indicated last week that she expected the returns to begin "imminently".

The Telegraph has reported that formal removal directions have already been issued to asylum seekers who arrived in the UK via small boats in August, informing them of their impending deportation to France within five days.

The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel has topped 30,000 for the year so far.

It is the earliest point in a calendar year at which the 30,000 mark has been passed since data on the crossings was first reported in 2018.

People try to board a dinghy off the coast of Gravelines, France ( Getty )

The “one in, one out” pilot scheme has been agreed for the UK to send migrants who have crossed the Channel back to France, in exchange for those who apply and are approved to come to the UK – those with family in the UK or strong ties to the country.

The number of people deported back to France is understood to be about 50 a week initially.

The Home Office has refused to confirm numbers but said it expects the number to grow as the pilot scheme progresses.

Initially, the scheme will only apply to adults because children who come to the UK illegally are not detained.

The idea is that if the scheme is a successful deterrent it will break the business model of the criminal gangs smuggling migrants to the UK.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Under the new UK-France treaty, people crossing in small boats can now be detained and removed to France. We expect the first returns to take place imminently.

“Protecting the UK border is our top priority. We will do whatever it takes to restore order to secure our borders.”