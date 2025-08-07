Video: First migrants detained under ‘one in, one out’ UK-France deal

Video shows the first migrants detained under the UK’s new “one in, one out” deal with Emmanuel Macron, who could be sent back to France within weeks.

People who were detained were among those who risked the Channel crossing on Wednesday, the day the pilot scheme began operating.

Around 155 people were detected making the crossing on Wednesday in two boats.

Sir Keir Starmer wrote on X: "I said that if you enter this country on a small boat, you will face detention and return. I meant it."

Under the pilot scheme, UK officials aim to make referrals for returns to France within three days of a migrant’s arrival by small boat, while French authorities will respond within 14 days.