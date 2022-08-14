Jump to content
Number of migrants to cross Channel in small boats this year tops 20,000

Matt Mathers
Sunday 14 August 2022 09:58
Migrants offloaded from Border Force patrol boat

More than 20,000 people have been detected crossing the English Channel in small boats so far this year, government figures show.

Ministry of Defence data published on Sunday said there were 607 people detected crossing the Channel in the 24-hour period between 12 and 13 August.

They were transported in 14 small boats, the MoD added.

On 1 August, nearly 700 migrants made the treacherous journey - the highest number in one day this year.

The Ministry of Defence said 696 people were detected making the journey from France to England in small boats.

Large groups of migrants, many young children and women among them, were brought to the shore by UK Border Force.

They arrived in the port town of Ramsgate, Kent, where some were seen boarding blue buses.

The previous highest number was 651, recorded on 13 April.

More follows...

