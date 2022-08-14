Number of migrants to cross Channel in small boats this year tops 20,000

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 20,000 people have been detected crossing the English Channel in small boats so far this year, government figures show.

Ministry of Defence data published on Sunday said there were 607 people detected crossing the Channel in the 24-hour period between 12 and 13 August.

They were transported in 14 small boats, the MoD added.

On 1 August, nearly 700 migrants made the treacherous journey - the highest number in one day this year.

The Ministry of Defence said 696 people were detected making the journey from France to England in small boats.

Large groups of migrants, many young children and women among them, were brought to the shore by UK Border Force.

They arrived in the port town of Ramsgate, Kent, where some were seen boarding blue buses.

The previous highest number was 651, recorded on 13 April.

