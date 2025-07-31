Number of migrants crossing Channel in small boats hits 25,000 in record time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel has topped 25,000 in record time.

Record numbers of people have made the journey in small boats so far this year as ministers have grappled with cracking down on people smuggling gangs.

Some 898 people made the journey in 13 boats on Wednesday, bringing the total for 2025 so far to 25,436, Home Office figures show.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron have said a ‘new deterrent’ was needed to stop small boats crossing the English Channel (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

This is up 51 per cent on this point last year (16,842) and 73 per cent higher than at this stage in 2023 (14,732), according to PA news agency analysis.

It is the earliest point in a calendar year at which the 25,000 mark has been passed since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018.

Last year the figure was passed on September 22, and in 2023 it was October 2.

The first year in which at least 25,000 arrivals were recorded was 2022, when the milestone was passed on August 27, and the total went on to hit a record 45,774 by the end of December.

The latest figures are a fresh setback for Sir Keir Starmer, who has vowed to tackle small boat crossings by “smashing the gangs” responsible for smuggling migrants across the Channel.

open image in gallery Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has surged in the polls amid a wave of anger at the Channel crossings ( PA Wire )

With Nigel Farage’s Reform UK surging in the polls, the prime minister has launched a returns deal with France that he hopes will bring the spiralling numbers under control. But despite promising a “one in, one out” deal for a handful of migrants with France, the crossings have continued on a course to set a fresh record this year.

The deal with France will see some of those who arrive in the UK illegally via the Channel sent straight back for the first time since Brexit, with Britain taking an equivalent number of migrants from France in return.

