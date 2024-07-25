Mina Smallman: ‘What happened to my daughters could happen again’

Family celebrations for Mina Smallman come burdened with unimaginable pain. Over the Christmas holidays, she is unable even to be at home, for the reminder of the voices and laughter which once filled the house.

Above all, however, it is the birthday of her eldest daughter, Bibaa, which she feels most acutely. It marks the moment when in June 2020 after a Friday night picnic in a park to celebrate Bibaa’s 46th birthday, she and her 27-year-old sister Nicole (known as Nikki) were stabbed to death in a frenzied attack.

A cherry tree is planted in their memory at Fryent Country Park in Wembley, where 18-year-old Danyal Hussein murdered Mina’s daughters in the belief that he needed to “sacrifice” six women every six months. But understandably, she finds it too painful to visit.

Instead, Mina prefers to remember her daughters at another cherry tree planted in their memory on the grounds of Canterbury Cathedral. Last month on Bibaa’s birthday, she and her husband of more than 30 years, Chris, drove there together for a day of quiet reflection.

But, even then, Smallman still took the time to arrange a conversation with the Dean of Canterbury to discuss designating an area of the cathedral grounds as a safe space for female survivors of trauma and abuse. A few weeks prior to that, she spoke at a vigil for the murdered lawyer Zara Aleena, standing alongside her family and the parents of Sarah Everard (the 33-year-old abducted, raped and killed by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens).

This is the public face of Mina Smallman, whose own devastating loss has compelled her to campaign against violence towards women and girls, which this week has been declared a “national emergency” in a new report by the National Police Chiefs’ Council. But she has also dedicated herself to battling against what she describes as a deep-rooted misogyny and racism within the police itself.

Such was the initial inertia when Bibaa, a social worker, and Nikki, an aspiring photographer and Westminster University graduate, failed to return home that police didn’t even properly launch a missing person’s enquiry.

It was Nikki’s boyfriend of eight years, Adam, who was left to discover their bodies hidden in the park undergrowth. Worse was to come. Two Metropolitan Police officers entrusted to guard the bodies instead took photographs and posted them to public Whatsapp groups describing them as “dead birds”.

Today, Smallman calls Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis (who were both jailed for their actions for two years and nine months in 2021) “Despicable One and Despicable Two”. She has publicly acknowledged that she has forgiven the killer, although says she cannot bring herself to do the same for the officers.

They were released on licence early after only serving 17 months of their sentence. Rather than being warned by the Met, Smallman tells me she discovered the news via a journalist after returning from a holiday.

Smallman speaking outside the Old Bailey after two Metropolitan Police officers pleaded guilty to sharing photos of her two daughters ( PA )

“I just didn’t want to be here,” she says on discovering the news. Ultimately, she says the actions of the men and subsequent handling of the case, exacerbated her trauma to such an extent that it drove her towards a suicide attempt, something she details in her new book she details in her new book A Better Tomorrow: Life Lessons in Hope and Strength.

We are talking in a quiet corner of a hotel in Ramsgate, not far from her home overlooking the Kent harbour. That was where I first met Smallman back in 2021, for her first full newspaper interview following the trials of the murderer of her daughters and the police officers who violated their bodies. Since then she understandably prefers to keep her house as a private “sanctuary”.

While acknowledging the good work of some within the police – including the family liaison officer who supported them and a colleague who painstakingly combed rubbish dumps gathering the crucial DNA evidence which led to the murderer’s conviction – Smallman is unsparing in her book.

Particular fury is reserved for the former Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who consistently failed to acknowledge the widespread culture within the force. Smallman was visited by Dick at her home. Then, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), Smallman received an official apology from the force (which only served to fuel her anger). “She was just doing something to look as though she cared,” Smallman says.

Last year, Baroness Louise Casey published a report into the toxic culture within Britain’s biggest police force, which found it to be institutionally racist, sexist, misogynistic and homophobic. Does she think this remains the case?

A young Smallman with her sister Anne ( Family photo via Random House )

“Oh yes,” she says without hesitation. “It’s about an acceptance that not everybody at the institution is racist but the systems that are in place are racist.” She speaks of encountering an ingrained “arrogance” within the police, a sense that “we are in charge and this is how we do things”.

According to a report published in March, since the murder of her Bibaa and Nikki, 119 police officers across the country have been convicted of crimes including rape, sexual assault and other sex offences (a figure believed to be an underestimate). Could what happened to her daughters at the hands of the police, happen again? “I think they would be very wary now in the Met because of this scandal,” she says. “But I think it could easily happen somewhere else in the country.”

She has a better relationship with Cressida Dick’s successor Sir Mark Rowley and tells me he came for dinner a few weeks previously and, unlike Dick, has personally apologised for her treatment. Even so, he continues to reject the Casey Review’s findings of “institutional” racism. “I like Mark. He is a nice guy but he is the wrong guy to do this job,” Smallman says. “It takes someone to go in and blitz it to change something.”

When we first met, Smallman (a passionate believer in restorative justice) was open to meeting the officers who photographed her daughters. As she details in the book, however, both subsequently appealed against the sentences and she withdrew her request feeling they would use it as leverage.

“I would do it [meet them] now if they asked to because there is nothing they would gain for it other than to face the mother of the girls,” she says. “But I know they won’t. If they had a heart in the first place they would never have done what they did.”

Smallman’s family in happier times ( Family photo via Random House )

She has no interest in meeting the murderer of her daughters who taunted her and her husband throughout the trial and is serving a minimum of 35 years in prison. “It would be a waste. I never think about him. It is like he never exists,” she says.

Smallman’s tough exterior, she admits, is an armour honed in part through her teaching career in various London schools – and her time in the Church of England. She was ordained as a deacon in 2006 - the Church of England’s first female archdeacon from a black or ethnic minority, and encountered many of the same institutional failings she recognises within the police. “Racist, classist, misogynistic – you name it,” she says. She stepped down from her final post as archdeacon of Southend in 2016.

But what Smallman has never previously publicly spoken about, until now, is how she in fact learned to shield her emotions far earlier, during a deeply troubled and traumatic childhood.

Smallman was born to a black Nigerian father (studying in Manchester for a medicine degree) and her white mother who had moved south from her mining family in Scotland and was working in a factory. A strong streak of clinical depression runs through Smallman’s Scottish side, and her mother’s mother, grandmother and aunt all died by suicide.

By the time Smallman was born, they had moved to what she describes as a “dingy two-bedroom fleapit” on the middle floor of a Victorian house in Cricklewood, London. Smallman nearly died twice in the flat, once of pneumonia and once because of a gas leak. Aged nine months, her parents moved her (privately, she believes, without social services involvement) into a foster care placement in Essex.

Bibaa with baby Nikki ( Family photo via Random House )

Smallman recalls this as a happy time, but aged five returned to live with her parents. Throughout her childhood, she recalls how her mother would violently beat and coerce Smallman and her older sister, Anne, while her father was also a strict disciplinarian. With money tight, she says her mother supplemented her meagre income with sex work.

She writes in the book of living in constant “dirt and chaos”. “When you grow up in an environment like mine,” she tells me, bluntly. “You either survive or you don’t.”

While still a schoolgirl, partly to escape her family, Smallman started a relationship with a boy several years older than her called Herman Henry (now a retired boxer). She left school before completing her A-levels and the couple married and had two children together while Smallman was still in her teens: Bibaa and her sister Monique (who lives in Holland).

However, their relationship was deeply unhappy and Smallman left in her twenties. She met Chris in 1988 after joining a school as a drama teacher where he taught English and the couple had another child, who they named Nicole.

Smallman created a secure home life for her daughters that had been cruelly absent in her upbringing. Her three daughters were all extremely close and Smallman remembers their bringing them up as a happy time.

Smallman’s difficult relationship with her own mother never healed and she died when Nikki was two. “I didn’t trust her,” she says. “I didn’t trust her with the kids and she didn’t like me for it.”

Her sister Anne, however, doted upon Bibaa. When the murder happened, she was being treated for stage 4 lymphoma and died a few months afterwards, aged 71. Another tragic layer piled on a lifetime of tragedy. “I believe that was the final straw,” Smallman says.

Her sister’s funeral was at the same crematorium where Bibaa and Nikki were laid to rest and, heartbroken, Smallman felt unable to attend because of the emotional damage it would provoke.

( Penguin )

The unrelenting agonies in Smallman’s life have now resulted in a diagnosis of PTSD. She admits it is a continual struggle to keep going, but the important work she is doing with others is what drives her.

Over recent years, she’s developed a strong connection with the parents of Sarah Everard. When Smallman called out the difference in public response to Sarah’s murder, being a white middle-class woman, compared to that of Bibaa and Nikki, she was anxious that they would think wasn’t fully recognising their pain. She needn’t have worried, Everard’s parents fully supported Smallman and they have all bonded in their determination to end the misogyny which runs deep in the police force.

“We are an elite group you really don’t want to be part of,” she says. “You become instantly and always connected. It works because you don’t have to put into words what you feel. It doesn’t feel like a reminder of each other’s pain. When we are together you feel bolstered.”

The other thing that keeps her going is her family. Smallman jealously guards the privacy of Bibaa’s daughter, now aged in her late twenties, but says she is doing well. She also has a four-year-old great-grandson, born a few months after the murder, who is also thriving.

She is wracked by a constant torment that if only she could have given her life instead of her daughters, she would have done so “again and again”. But that is what Mina Smallman has been left with, and she vows to use it to keep fighting the system which so badly let her and her daughters down as well as all the other women still waiting for justice.

‘A Better Tomorrow: Life Lessons in Hope and Strength’ by Mina Smallman is published by Penguin on 25 July