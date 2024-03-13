I’ll never forgive what the police did to me at Sarah Everard’s vigil…

“Who killed Sarah Everard? POLICE KILLED SARAH EVERARD!” – this was the call and response that rang clear in the twilight when police swarmed on Clapham Common and violently arrested a number of women mourners at a vigil, including myself, to international public outcry in March 2021.

Three years later, the chant still rings in my ears.

Why did I go to the vigil even though the police ordered it to be cancelled? The answer is simple: it felt vital to mourn our dead sisters. Sarah wasn’t the first. She won’t be the last. And even though I was arrested – and have only this week received the damages I was owed – I don’t regret it. The scene was momentous and moving. The air was thick, the rage was palpable.