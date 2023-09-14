‘We weren’t allowed a voice’: Women arrested at Sarah Everard vigil describe ordeal

Two women arrested and fined for attending the Clapham Common vigil for murdered Sarah Everard have given an emotional interview about what happened that night.

Patsy Stevenson and Dania Al-Obeid took legal action against the force and have since been paid “substantial” damages by Scotland Yard.

Holding back the tears, Ms Stevenson said: “We were not with any protestors. We went to put a candle down and that was it, but women needed our help.”

Ms Al Obeid said: “It felt like we were not allowed to be angry or say anything. It was us against them and we weren’t allowed a voice and that is why it is so emotional.”