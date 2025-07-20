Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Four remain in hospital after Somerset school bus crash

A 10-year-old boy died after the bus left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead

Athena Stavrou
Sunday 20 July 2025 16:03 BST
Comments
Minehead MP fights back tears after child dies in school bus crash

Four people are still in hospital after a school bus crashed in Somerset on Thursday, police said in an update.

A 10-year-old boy died after the bus left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead and slid down a 20ft slope.

Between 60 and 70 people were on board the bus, which was heading back to Minehead Middle School after a day trip for Year 5 classes to Exmoor Zoo.

Two children were taken to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children by air ambulance following the incident, while four other children and three adults were taken in hospital in Somerset.

Emergency services near the scene of the bus crash (Ben Birchall/PA)
Emergency services near the scene of the bus crash (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

On Sunday, Avon and Somerset police said two children remained in hospital in Bristol and two adults were still in hospital in Somerset.

Minehead Middle School, which caters for pupils aged between nine and 14, and is five days away from the end of term, remained closed on Friday.

A stream of people went to the school to pay respects the day after the crash, leaving floral tributes and messages at the gates. Dozens of bouquets, balloons and messages have been left at the school.

People look at the floral tributes at the entrance to Minehead Middle School in Somerset
People look at the floral tributes at the entrance to Minehead Middle School in Somerset (PA Wire)

Many were visibly upset and could be seen hugging and supporting each other.

Speaking outside the school gates, the Rev Philip Butcher, the vicar of Minehead, said the community was in shock.

“It was absolutely numbing, there are no words to describe what happened yesterday,” he said.

Two boys lay flowers with the floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset
Two boys lay flowers with the floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

“It's an absolute tragedy, and one that’s still very much unfolding. We’re just standing firm with the school, with the families at this time, just to be with them in this time as a point of support.”

Fundraisers have also been set up for affected families, which have raised tens of thousands of pounds in total so far.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer issued a statement after the crash and said: “There are no adequate words to acknowledge the death of a child. All my thoughts are with their parents, family and friends, and all those affected.”

