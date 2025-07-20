Four remain in hospital after Somerset school bus crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people are still in hospital after a school bus crashed in Somerset on Thursday, police said in an update.

A 10-year-old boy died after the bus left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead and slid down a 20ft slope.

Between 60 and 70 people were on board the bus, which was heading back to Minehead Middle School after a day trip for Year 5 classes to Exmoor Zoo.

Two children were taken to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children by air ambulance following the incident, while four other children and three adults were taken in hospital in Somerset.

open image in gallery Emergency services near the scene of the bus crash (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Wire )

On Sunday, Avon and Somerset police said two children remained in hospital in Bristol and two adults were still in hospital in Somerset.

Minehead Middle School, which caters for pupils aged between nine and 14, and is five days away from the end of term, remained closed on Friday.

A stream of people went to the school to pay respects the day after the crash, leaving floral tributes and messages at the gates. Dozens of bouquets, balloons and messages have been left at the school.

open image in gallery People look at the floral tributes at the entrance to Minehead Middle School in Somerset ( PA Wire )

Many were visibly upset and could be seen hugging and supporting each other.

Speaking outside the school gates, the Rev Philip Butcher, the vicar of Minehead, said the community was in shock.

“It was absolutely numbing, there are no words to describe what happened yesterday,” he said.

open image in gallery Two boys lay flowers with the floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

“It's an absolute tragedy, and one that’s still very much unfolding. We’re just standing firm with the school, with the families at this time, just to be with them in this time as a point of support.”

Fundraisers have also been set up for affected families, which have raised tens of thousands of pounds in total so far.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer issued a statement after the crash and said: “There are no adequate words to acknowledge the death of a child. All my thoughts are with their parents, family and friends, and all those affected.”