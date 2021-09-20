A seven-year-old boy has gone missing in Scotland, prompting an urgent appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Carson Shepherd, 7, disappeared from Afton Bridgend in New Cumnock, East Ayrshire on Sunday night.

Police have urged the public to “check garden sheds, gardens, garages and not assume someone else” has already searched the areas.

They issued an appeal on social media, saying: “He was last seen in the Afton Bridgend area around 7:20pm on Sunday, 19 September, 2021.”

Police detailed that Carson is around 3ft 6in tall, has short dark brown hair and is of slim build.

He was last known to be wearing dark blue jeans, a t-shirt and a black top.

The appeal has been shared thousands of times with locals expressing their shock at the young boy’s disappearance.

One person wrote: “I hope this wee lamb is found safe & well real soon, so dark & late for a wee boy to be out on his own.”

Another said: “Please get your scent dogs onto this straight away. People check their dash cam and CCTV videos. Hope he’s found safe God bless him and protect him.”

Another wrote: “Hope this little boy is found safe and well soon, my stomach is in knows. How frightened he must be. I pray he’s lost track of time and is in a friend’s house unaware of the search x.”

Anyone who has information that could help find Carson should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3162 to officers.