Clockwise from top left: Wilf Henderson, Hugo Morris, Jevon Hirst and Harvey Owen were last seen travelling in a Silver Ford Fiesta on Sunday in the Harlech/Porthmadog area (PA)

A major police search is underway for four teenagers who went missing during a camping trip to north Wales.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were thought to have have been travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd when they vanished on Sunday morning.

North Wales Police believe the teenagers had gone camping in the Snowdonia area.

They were last seen in a silver Ford Fiesta, registration HY14 GVO.

The mother of Harvey, Crystal Owen, told the BBC: I am frantically worried, we haven’t slept a wink, we are desperate to chase any lead we can.

“If I’d have known [where he was going] I wouldn’t have let him due to the winter weather conditions. They are all sensitive, intelligent lads and we are just hoping they parked up, got lost and are OK.”

Undated handout photos of the four teenagers have been issued by North Wales Police, which is appealing for any sightings to be reported, quoting reference A184194.