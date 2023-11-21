A major police search is underway for four teenagers who went missing during a camping trip to north Wales.
Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were thought to have have been travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd when they vanished on Sunday morning.
North Wales Police believe the teenagers had gone camping in the Snowdonia area.
They were last seen in a silver Ford Fiesta, registration HY14 GVO.
The mother of Harvey, Crystal Owen, told the BBC: I am frantically worried, we haven’t slept a wink, we are desperate to chase any lead we can.
“If I’d have known [where he was going] I wouldn’t have let him due to the winter weather conditions. They are all sensitive, intelligent lads and we are just hoping they parked up, got lost and are OK.”
Undated handout photos of the four teenagers have been issued by North Wales Police, which is appealing for any sightings to be reported, quoting reference A184194.
Rescue operation
A number of agencies involved in the major search operation, including HM Coastguard.
The coastuguard helicopter carried out a searched of the area to the north east of Porthmadog at 4.30am, while on the ground members of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team have searched car parks for the vehicle the teenagers were last in.
This is an operation covering a wide area, and North Wales Police is also appealing on the public to report any sightings.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies