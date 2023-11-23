Mother of boy killed in North Wales shares grief as investigation into accident continues – live
Mother says ‘nightmare will never end’ as boys pulled from wreck of overturned car found submerged in water after camping trip to Snowdonia
Snowdonia search underway for four missing teenage boys
The mother of one of the four teenage boys killed in North Wales has said her “nightmare will never end” as she shared her grief while police continue to investigate.
Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were feared missing after they were last heard from on Sunday morning following a camping trip to Snowdonia National Park.
A major search operation was launched, but North Wales Police confirmed that the bodies of the teenagers, who had travelled from Shrewsbury, were recovered from the wreck of an overturned car submerged in water on Tuesday.
As tributes poured in from across their community in Shropshire, Crystal Owen, the mother of Harvey, said on social media, “I feel like I’m in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from, but I’m not,” adding, “Nothing will make this nightmare go away.”
Supt Owain Llewelyn said the incident “appears to have been a tragic accident”, but he said on Wednesday that officers “are continuing to carry out a detailed search of the area” where the silver Ford Fiesta was found, having left the A4085 at the village of Garreg, near Tremadog.
Police confirm underwater search of area where teenagers’ car found
An underwater search is taking place in the area where the four teenagers’ car was found, North Wales Police has confirmed.
Supt Owain Llewellyn said: “We can confirm that colleagues from the North West Underwater Search Team are now assisting with the search of the area where the car was found.
"The A4085 will remain closed whilst these detailed searches are ongoing."
Watch: Four bodies found
Bodies of missing teenagers found in overturned car in water
The bodies of four missing teenagers were found inside their overturned car which was submerged in water, police have said.
A search was launched for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris after they failed to return home to Shropshire from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.
North Wales Police said their bodies were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta which left the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog.
Bodies of missing teenagers found in overturned car in water
A search was launched for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris after they failed to return home from a camping trip
Police confirm deaths of four teenagers missing in North Wales after ‘tragic accident’
Bodies have been found in the police search for four teenagers who went missing on a camping trip in Wales.
A massive search operation was launched for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris after they failed to return home from an overnight trip to the Snowdonia area in Gwynedd.
Their bodies were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta which appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog. It was found overturned and partially submerged in water, with investigations ongoing.
Police confirm deaths of teenagers missing in North Wales after ‘tragic accident’
The teenagers had been missing since Sunday after failing to return from a camping trip in Snowdonia
‘Well thought of'
Harvey Owen was studying for his A-Levels at Shrewsbury College having left Meole Brace School in the Shropshire town earlier this year.
In an interview with the BBC earlier today, his mother Crystal Owen said she was unaware her son was on a camping trip, believing he had gone to say at a friend’s grandfather’s house. The 17-year-old has three siblings.
Alan Doust, head teacher at Meole Brace School, said: “Jev, Harvey and Wilf left us last year at the end of Year 11, and Hugo the year before. All four boys were well-thought [of] and well-known by the school community.”
Rescue team spent ‘hours’ looking for car
The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team spent several hours on Tuesday looking for the silver Fiesta in car parks in the area.
Chris Lloyd, chairman of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team, told the BBC: “We were called out by North Wales Police early yesterday afternoon.
“Our first job was to look for any indication they were on the mountain. We deployed two or three teams to drive around all the car parks.
“We cannot find the car. We are still actively looking for it and are continuing to search. We don’t have specific area where to search.”
Community in 'complete shock'
The community in the area where the teenagers went missing are in “complete shock”, a local councillor has said.
“It’s been a tremendous few hours really... the thoughts of the whole valley are with the families of these young lads,” said Councillor June Jones, who represents the Llanfrothen area on Gwynedd’s council.
Community grieves as probe continues into deaths of four teenagers in crash
A community in Shropshire is grieving as an investigation continues into a car crash that left four teenagers dead.
The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta in Snowdonia, North Wales, on Tuesday.
A search was launched for the teenagers after they failed to return home from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.
Community grieves as probe continues into deaths of four teenagers in crash
The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were recovered on Tuesday.
Mother of one of four boys killed in Snowdonia says ‘nightmare will never end’
The heartbroken mother of one of the four boys whose bodies were pulled from the wreck of a submerged car has said her “nightmare will never end” amid fears the teenagers lay undiscovered for days.
A major police search operation was launched on Tuesday after Harvey Owen, Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were last heard from on Sunday morning following a camping trip to Snowdonia National Park in north Wales amid fears the teenagers lay undiscovered for days.
Among their concerned parents was Crystal Owen, the mother of Harvey, who wrote on social media of how she was “frantic with worry”, after believing they had been staying at a friend’s grandfather’s house, not on a camping trip. She spoke to the BBC as she was travelling from their hometown of Shrewsbury on Tuesday morning, telling the broadcaster she was on her way to help with the search.
Mother of one of four boys killed in Snowdonia says ‘nightmare will never end’
Tributes pour in after bodies of four teenagers pulled from overturned car found submerged in water on Tuesday
Tears, candles and prayers as town mourns four teenagers
Wednesday was supposed to be a day of celebration in Shrewsbury as locals geared up for the annual Christmas lights switch-on.
But instead of music and merriment, there was only grief as the market town comes to terms with the loss of four of its own.
Teenagers Wilf Fitchett, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris were all well-known and highly thought of students studying for their A-levels at Shrewsbury College.
Read more here:
Tears, candles and prayers as town mourns four teenagers killed in crash
Shrewsbury is gripped by grief following the death of Wilf Fitchett, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris, Alex Ross writes
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies