The mother of one of the four teenage boys killed in North Wales has said her “nightmare will never end” as she shared her grief while police continue to investigate.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were feared missing after they were last heard from on Sunday morning following a camping trip to Snowdonia National Park.

A major search operation was launched, but North Wales Police confirmed that the bodies of the teenagers, who had travelled from Shrewsbury, were recovered from the wreck of an overturned car submerged in water on Tuesday.

As tributes poured in from across their community in Shropshire, Crystal Owen, the mother of Harvey, said on social media, “I feel like I’m in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from, but I’m not,” adding, “Nothing will make this nightmare go away.”

Supt Owain Llewelyn said the incident “appears to have been a tragic accident”, but he said on Wednesday that officers “are continuing to carry out a detailed search of the area” where the silver Ford Fiesta was found, having left the A4085 at the village of Garreg, near Tremadog.