A nightclub worker and a taxi driver have reportedly been arrested after a British businessman was kidnapped, murdered and dumped in a sack in Kenya.

The body of Campbell Scott, 58, who vanished nine days ago, was found dumped in a forest outside of Nairobi. His hands and legs had been bound with rope, according to the BBC.

Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested two people in connection with Mr Scott’s kidnapping and murder, local news site Tuko reported.

The businessman, who was born in Fife, Dunfermline, was in the African country attending a conference at the JW Marriott hotel in Nairobi for the data analytics company Fico.

CCTV broadcast on Kenyan television captured his last known movements, showing him crossing the road outside of his hotel wearing a Scotland rugby shirt on 16 February.

open image in gallery The last known sighting of Mr Scott outside the JW Marriott in Nairobi ( NTV )

He was seen smiling and waving at hotel staff before going in to the bar, according to local reports.

The Times previously reported Kenyan police believe Mr Scott had visited a bar in the upmarket Westlands area of Nairobi on the day before he disappeared. It is understood that he returned to the bar on 16 February before taking a taxi to one of the city’s biggest slums.

He was reported missing after failing to meet colleagues to go over a presentation at the hotel and stopped answering his phone.

Detectives told local media they believed he had been held in a room in Pipeline, a slum area of the city, possibly while his abductors attempted to steal money from his bank accounts.

They also found Mr Scott had bruises on his hands, suggesting he was tortured before being killed and dumped in Makongo Forest, around 60 miles southeast of the Nairobi, where his body was discovered on February 22.

In a statement on Monday evening, Fico confirmed that Nairobi police had identified the body as Mr Scott’s.

In their statement, Fico said: “Campbell went missing last Sunday while on a business trip to Nairobi. We are not sharing further details, as the investigation is in the hands of the police.

“We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business. He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.”

open image in gallery Campbell Scott is thought to have visited the Westlands area of Nairobi before his disappearance ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The UK Foreign Office said previously that it had been in touch with Kenyan police, who have also requested the assistance of Interpol in accessing his call data.

A close friend had described Mr Scott as “the kindest person in the world” who “will do anything for anyone”.