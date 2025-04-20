Fears for two children who vanished four days ago as police launch appeal
Police are concerned for the welfare of Elise and Elliot, who have not been seen for several days
Police are hunting for two children who disappeared four days ago.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of Elise and Elliot, who have been missing since Wednesday.
The pair are believed to be together and are from Banbury in Oxfordshire, but also have links to Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire. The locations are some 30 miles apart.
Thames Valley Police has issued an urgent appeal for help to locate the youngsters, whose surnames and ages have not been provided.
A spokesperson said: “We are concerned for the welfare of two missing children from Banbury, Oxfordshire.
“Elise and Elliot are believed to be together and have been missing since 16 April. They have links to Banbury and Milton Keynes.
“If you have any information regarding their whereabouts please phone 101 quoting reference 43250186824.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments