Urgent search for missing teenager after last seen leaving relative’s home in Camden

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 15-year-old girl who went missing in London.

Tia Williams was last seen leaving a family member’s address in Camden on Monday 18 March and she was reported missing at 4pm that day.

Metropolitan Police officers say they have been following a number of enquiries to locate her, and are now turning to the public for help.

Tia is described as white, with dark brown shoulder-length hair. She is between 5ft and 5ft 2in tall, and average build.

The teenager has links to London, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire and she often uses the public transport network including trains.

Detective chief inspector Paul Ridley, from Camden’s Public Protection Team, said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of Tia and it is extremely important that we locate her.

“Tia has previously travelled to Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire however due to the amount of time missing could have travelled further in the country.

“If you have any information about Tia’s whereabouts, or have seen anyone matching Tia’s description then please contact police by dialling 999 or 101 quoting reference ‘Op. Dinar’.”