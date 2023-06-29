Three arrested over ‘kidnap’ as girl disappears from party 175 miles away from home

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap as a hunt is under way in London for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Yorkshire home.

The three men under arrest, all in their twenties, are being held in police custody.

Officers say Carmelle Hepi may now be with an older male, but do not know where the pair are.

Map showing rail route from Barnsley to London (Google Maps)

The teenager, who had left her home in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Saturday, went to a birthday party at around 10pm that night in Peckham, south London, with several other teenagers.

She vanished after leaving with another group of people in a car at around 11pm, according to detectives.

They believe she also went to addresses in Croydon and Lewisham in south London, and Purfleet in Essex.

A social media appeal to help find her has been launched, and footage has been released showing her going into a Primark in High Street, Croydon, at around 4.45pm on Saturday, before leaving at 5.05pm.

The clip shows her wearing a pink-and-white jacket, which detectives say she may still be wearing.

Carmelle’s family reported her missing in the early hours of Sunday. The day before, she had caught a train from Barnsley station to Sheffield, before travelling to London Kings Cross St Pancras, arriving at about 6.09pm, police say.

Officers, who are in regular contact with Carmelle’s family in Barnsley, say they have spoken to other people who were at the party in Watling Street on Saturday night.

They are using an image of Carmelle taken in a car, believed to have been taken in the Peckham area on Sunday, in an appeal for information on where she went.

The Metropolitan Police said: “While there is no information at this time to suggest that Carmelle has come to serious harm, due to her age, vulnerabilities and concerns around who she may be associating with, the investigation to locate her is being led by detectives from specialist crime.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood addressed the teenager in an appeal, saying: “Carmelle, I want you to know that you are not in any trouble whatsoever. Our one and only focus is making sure that you are safe and well.

“Please call 999 and speak to us, or go to a police station, and we will get you back home safely.

“Your family are desperately worried about you and while we’re supporting them as best we can, they need to know that you’re OK and to come home.

“They cannot rest until you’re back with them.”

DCI Wood added: “As well as the arrests made, we have spoken to multiple people, searched a number of addresses and officers are conducting extensive CCTV enquiries, along with various other leads we are pursuing...

“If you have seen Carmelle, or you know her and have information about where she is or has been, it is imperative that you contact us.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a friend who has heard or seen something in passing – you won’t be in trouble.”

Anyone who sees Carmelle is asked to call 999 immediately.