Liveupdated1722328245

Missing girl Greenwich - latest: Police urgently searching for six-year-old from Thamesmead estate

Metropolitan Police have asked locals in Thamesmead to check gardens, sheds and locked areas

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 30 July 2024 09:30
Comments
Close
Missing six-year-old in pyjamas seen leaving estate in last known sighting

Police are urgently searching for a six-year-old who went missing in Greenwich, London.

Eudine was reported missing from the Thamesmead Estate on Monday 29 July at 10.40pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was captured on CCTV walking alone in Defence Close, Thamesmead at around midday.

Local people in Thamesmead and nearby areas are asked to check gardens, sheds and locked areas, as well as any CCTV or doorbell footage.

Eudine is between 3’6” and 4’ tall and is thought to be wearing a light pink, long sleeved pyjama set. She also had with her a white shoulder bag with a daisy design.

“We are extremely concerned for her welfare and officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to find her,” the force said in a statement.

Officers are urgently actively and urgently searching for Eudine.

Call 101 with information or 999 with immediate sightings, giving the reference 8259/29JUL.

Local people asked to check gardens and sheds for missing Eudine

Local people in Thamesmead and nearby areas are asked to check gardens, sheds and locked areas, as well as any CCTV or doorbell footage for missing Eudine.

(Met Police)
Maryam Zakir-Hussain30 July 2024 09:30
The young girl, who measures between 3’6” and 4’ tall, is thought to be wearing a light pink, long sleeved pyjama set and carrying a white shoulder bag with a daisy design.

Missing six-year-old in pyjamas seen leaving estate in last known sighting

A missing six-year-old was seen leaving a housing estate in London in the last known sighting of her on Monday, 29 July. Eduine was reported missing at around 10:40pm from the Thamesmead Estate. The young girl, who measures between 3’6” and 4’ tall, is thought to be wearing a light pink, long sleeved pyjama set and carrying a white shoulder bag with a daisy design. Anyone with information of Eduine's whereabouts is asked to call 101 with information, or 999 with immediate sightings, giving the reference 8259/29JUL. Those in Thamesmead and nearby areas are also asked to check gardens, sheds and locked areas, as well as any CCTV or doorbell footage.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain30 July 2024 08:40
