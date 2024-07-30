✕ Close Missing six-year-old in pyjamas seen leaving estate in last known sighting

Police are urgently searching for a six-year-old who went missing in Greenwich, London.

Eudine was reported missing from the Thamesmead Estate on Monday 29 July at 10.40pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was captured on CCTV walking alone in Defence Close, Thamesmead at around midday.

Local people in Thamesmead and nearby areas are asked to check gardens, sheds and locked areas, as well as any CCTV or doorbell footage.

Eudine is between 3’6” and 4’ tall and is thought to be wearing a light pink, long sleeved pyjama set. She also had with her a white shoulder bag with a daisy design.

“We are extremely concerned for her welfare and officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to find her,” the force said in a statement.

Officers are urgently actively and urgently searching for Eudine.

Call 101 with information or 999 with immediate sightings, giving the reference 8259/29JUL.