Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are still looking for sisters Henrietta and Eliza Huszti more than a week after they went missing from their home in Aberdeen City Centre.

The sisters, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, were reported missing by their landlord, days after they stated their intention to leave the tenancy they shared. Henrietta and Eliza - who are both from Hungary - are both described as white women of slim build with long brown hair.

Police continue to keep an open mind about where the two may have gone, although they are considering one theory that the pair somehow entered the water. A police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit are focusing on the river and its surrounding area.

Officers have said there is nothing to suggest any criminality about the siblings’ disappearance, nor were there any known mental health concerns which might have explained it.

open image in gallery Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen on CCTV in Market Street in Aberdeen ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Eliza and Henrietta’s family have continued to speak out, with their brother Joszef Huszti appearing on the BBC, where he said the family don’t understand their disappearance.

He said from his home in Budapest: “That they wrote a message to their landlady, that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn’t have any information about that.

“So that’s the strange thing, that the girls didn’t tell us anything about that. They never mentioned any such plan.”

He confirmed that their mother had spoken to them on Saturday and everything seemed fine.

When did they go missing?

Eliza and Henrietta were last spotted on CCTV in Market Street at Victoria Bridge at around 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January. They were then seen crossing the bridge and turning right onto a footpath next to the River Dee, heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

The area was covered in snow and ice when the sisters disappeared, following a bitter cold snap across the country.

open image in gallery Superintendent David Howieson said police remain ‘open-minded’ about what happened to Eliza and Henrietta Huszti ( PA Wire )

What have the police said?

Superintendent David Howieson gave an update on Tuesday: “We remain extremely concerned for Eliza and Henrietta as our searches enter a second week.”

He said officers continue to search the river and its surrounding area with “considerable efforts”, and will examine all available CCTV footage to establish the sisters’ movements.

Officers are also speaking to a number of people in their enquiries and remain in regular contact with Eliza and Henrietta’s family in Hungary to “provide them with support”.

He added in the days preceding their disappearance, the sisters had indicated to their landlord that they intended to leave their tenancy.

“The landlord carried out inquiries at the address which has led them to be concerned about the whereabouts of the sisters,” Mr Howieson said.

He said the police were “trying to remain open-minded in terms of what the wider circumstances may have been”, as the behaviour of the duo was considered to be “very out of character”.

open image in gallery Police divers have been searching the River Dee as investigations continue ( PA Wire )

The superintendent denied any criminality or suspicious behaviour in relation to their disappearance, although acknowledged they “may have come to harm”.

“That has to be a theory in terms of access to the river,” he said. “But what we don’t have is any indication that a third party has been involved.”

Police have encouraged people with any information to call 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January 2025.

What have the family said?

The reportedly “close-knit” family released a statement through Police Scotland, where they said: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.”

open image in gallery Police are searching for two sisters in Aberdeen ( PA Media )

In a desperate plea for Eliza and Henrietta, the family said: “All we want is for them to be found.

“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”

The triplets’ third sister Edit Huszti confirmed she had spoken to them on New Year’s Eve, describing them as happy and cheerful on video call.

Their brother Joszef previously warned on social media on Saturday: “I ask everyone to respect each other. No one should spread any fake news.”

He added on behalf of the family: “Thank you all for being with us at this difficult time.”