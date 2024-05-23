Police concerned for missing mother and 3-year-old daughter who vanished 2 days ago
Kent Police want to assure Roxana that ‘she is not in trouble but we do need to find her’
Police are searching for a mother and her daughter who vanished 48 hours ago.
Roxana Lazar, 25, and her three-year-old daughter Maria Botezatu were reported missing from Chatham, Kent on Tuesday 21 May.
Kent Police released a picture of Roxana and the girl.
The force described the mother as slim with brown hair and brown eyes. They are believed to still be in the Medway area.
Investigating officer Detective Inspector Scott Relf said: “We do not have a full description of what Roxana or Maria were wearing when they were last seen, but we hope the photos may help the public in reporting any sightings.
“We believe that they are still in the Medway area and are really concerned for their welfare and want to assure Roxana that she is not in trouble but we do need to find her to ensure she and Maria are both okay.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 21-0594.
