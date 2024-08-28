Support truly

A body has been found in the search for a missing mother, who disappeared while out walking in Doncaster more than two weeks ago.

Christine Stenson, 66, was last seen on 12 August on CCTV while walking down Cantley Lane in the Wheatley area in Doncaster at 5.57pm.

Shortly before this, she had been dropped off at an address in Hawke Road at 5.05pm, but had only spent around five minutes inside before setting off on a walk.

Specialist search teams, drones, search dogs, off-road bike teams and mounted officers were all joined the search, which also included a National Police Air Service helicopter using thermal imaging technology.

A map issued by police showed Ms Stenson’s final movements ( South Yorkshire Police )

South Yorkshire Police have now said that a body was discovered by officers on Tuesday, and while formal indetification has not taken place, it is believed to be Ms Stenson.

A spokesperson said: “Officers searching for missing 66-year-old woman Christine, who was last seen on Monday 12 August, have today (Tuesday 27 August) found a body.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Christine.

“Her family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals about Christine’s disappearance and for passing on information to assist our inquiry.

“We also want to extend our thanks to partners including Lowland Rescue, who have assisted with searches.

“Our thoughts are with Christine’s loved ones at this difficult time.”