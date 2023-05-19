Missing Brit found dead after failing to board flight home from Lanzarote

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A British man has been found dead in Lanzarote, days after vanishing on his first-ever foreign holiday.

Robert Campbell, 44, had been due to return to his native Scotland last Thursday after jetting off with a friend to the Canary Island.

But Mr Campbell, from Uddingston, in South Lanarkshire, became unwell as he prepared to board his flight home, and despite being given the all clear to fly, was later separated from his friend Paddy and disappeared.

A body has now been found in the search for the missing 44-year-old. Police Scotland said authorities in Lanzarote found a body on Wednesday, and while it has not been formally identified, Mr Campbell’s family have been informed.

His family has since launched an appeal to try and raise thousands of pounds to pay for his funeral and other fees.

Writing on the GoFundMe appeal, his sister Margueritte Devine said: “Sadly our brother died in Lanzarote yesterday and we’re left with a bill of 6 and 10 thousand pounds in funeral fees. We are desperate to get him home ASAP so I am writing this to reach out from my heart to help us bring him home.”

Friends of Mr Campbell had earlier described Mr Campbell as “vulnerable” on social media and said that they were “worried sick”.

At least two people who knew him travelled to the Spanish island to try and find him after he disappeared from the airport in the island’s capital of Las Palmas.

The Daily Record reported that one said: "Robert is vulnerable and potentially lost in a foreign country. This is his first time abroad so he maybe unsure of what he needs to do to get home."

As news of his death emerged, people flocked to social media to pay tribute to him, with friends and family calling him “one of the best”.

One user, sharing the GoFundMe page, wrote: “Could everyone please share this and help us get our uncle Rab (Robert) home ASAP where he belongs.”

She added: “One of our family members and friends (sic) flew over to Lanzarote to find him and bring him home but unfortunately they were sadly too late so we are all heartbroken and devastated and shocked.”

Sharing photos of Mr Campbell, another wrote: “Gutted to hear the passing of our uncle who was reported missing in Lanzarote has been found dead. First time going on holiday and not returning. R.I.P.”

A third said: “R.I.P cuz. You are one of the best. Sending lots love to my cousins thinking about you all, love you.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “The body of a man was found in Lanzarote by Spanish police around 12.50pm on Wednesday, 17 May, 2023.

“He is still to be formally identified but the family of Robert Campbell, 44, who had been reported missing from Uddingston on Thursday, 11 May, have been made aware.”

The Independent has contacted the Foreign Office for comment.