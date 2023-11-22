North Wales Police find four bodies in search for missing teens - live
The teenage boys were pulled from the wreck of a partially submerged silver ford fiesta
Snowdonia search underway for four missing teenage boys
The bodies of four teenage boys have been pulled from an overturned car found submerged in water, police said.
Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were feared missing after they were last heard from on Sunday morning following a camping trip to Snowdonia National Park, north Wales.
But North Wales Police has now confirmed the teenagers, who had travelled from Shrewsbury, were recovered from the wreck of a silver Ford Fiesta.
The vehicle appeared to have come off the road in the village of Garreg, five miles from the town of Porthmadog, officials said.
It comes after a major search operation was launched involving helicopters, the coastguard and mountain rescue teams early this morning.
North Wales Police Supt Owain Llewelyn said: “Police officers attended and located a Ford Fiesta on its roof partially submerged in water. Tragically the bodies of four young males were recovered from within the vehicle.
“At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.”
The bodies of four missing teenagers were found inside their overturned car which was partially submerged in water, police have said.
A search was launched for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris after they failed to return home to Shropshire from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.
North Wales Police said their bodies were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta which left the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog.
A search was launched for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris after they failed to return home from a camping trip
Girlfriend pays tribute: ‘I’m going to miss you forever'
The girlfriend of Wilf Henderson has said she will miss him “forever” in a tribute.
“I love you so much baby,” Wilf’s girlfriend Maddi said in a tribute on Instagram today. “I’m going to miss you forever.”
She said Wilf was the “sweetest and most loving boy I’ve ever known,” adding: “I hope you know how much I love you gorgeous.”
Police confirm ages of four boys found in car
There was one 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old found in the wreckage of a Ford Fiesta, according to North Wales Poilice.
“Clearly it wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for,” the force said. Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were feared missing after they were last heard from on Sunday morning following a camping trip to Snowdonia National Park, north Wales.
But North Wales Police has now confirmed the teenagers, who had travelled from Shrewsbury, were recovered from the wreck of a silver Ford Fiesta.
First minister of Wales pays tribute
The First Minister of Wales has said his thoughts are with the family of the four boys during an “incredibly difficult time”.
“Devastating news. My thoughts are with their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time as they deal with the unimaginable,” he wrote on X.
Boys’ college offer support for affected students and staff
The college of the four teenage boys found dead has offered support for all students and staff affected by the accident, it said.
“We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the four young men who tragically died in the suspected traffic accident,” a Shrewsbury Colleges Group spokesperson said.
“This news is truly heartbreaking and our thoughts go out to those affected by this tragic news.
“We will be working directly with students and staff who are affected by terrible accident and have put in place a range of support measures for all our community.”
Welsh Tory leader pays tribute to four boys
Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies says his thoughts are with the families and friends of the boys.
“Our thanks go to the emergency services and all organisations who have been involved in the search,” he said.
Bodies have been found in the police search for four teenagers who went missing on a camping trip in Wales.
A massive search operation was launched for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris after they failed to return home from an overnight trip to the Snowdonia area in Gwynedd.
Their bodies were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta which appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog. It was found overturned and partially submerged in water, with investigations ongoing.
Police confirm deaths of teenagers missing in North Wales after ‘tragic accident’
The teenagers had been missing since Sunday after failing to return from a camping trip in Snowdonia
Shrewsbury mayor ‘deeply saddened'
The Mayor of Shrewsbury is “deeply saddened” over the passing of four teenage boys found in the wreck of a silver Ford Fiesta.
“The Mayor is deeply saddened by the tragic news about the four students from Shrewsbury,” Shrewsbury Town Council wrote on X.
“Her heart goes out to their family and friends who have suffered such immeasurable loss and she sends her deepest condolences. May the Shrewsbury community unite at this terrible time.”
Ongoing inquiry into cause of crash, police say
There is an ongoing inquiry to identify the four teenagers found in the vehicle and to understand what caused the accident, according to police.
“While the search has concluded there is an ongoing inquiry to formally identify those in the vehicle and to understand what has led to this tragic incident,” North Wales Police said.
“I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank members of the emergency services, volunteers from the search agencies and members of the public who have supported us with this search.”
Teenage boy ‘lied’ about where he was going, mother says
The mother of Harvey Owen said she wasn’t worried about where he was because he “lied” about where he was going.
Writing on Facebook, Ms Owen said: “I wasn’t worried yesterday as he lied about where they were going. I was worried the night before when I couldn’t get hold of him as he told me he was stopping at his friend’s grandad’s. I was assured by friends he just had no signal”
