Bodies found in search for four teenagers missing on Wales camping trip
North Wales Police said it appears to have been a ‘tragic accident’
Bodies have been found in the police search for four teenagers who went missing on a camping trip in Wales.
Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris are thought to have been travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd.
Supt Owain Llewelyn, of North Wales Police, said: “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.
“This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted.
“We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect.”
They were last seen on Sunday in a silver Ford Fiesta, North Wales Police said. Their vehicle was found by search teams on Tuesday following information from a member of the public.
A police cordon has been set up on the A4085 between Garreg and Pont Aberglaslyn and the road remains closed.
Earlier today, an air ambulance was seen in the area and two ambulance service vehicles drove through the cordon near the villages of Garreg and Llanfrothen.
The Welsh Ambulance Service says it was called at about 10:08am to reports of an incident near the A4085 between Nantmor and Tan-Lan in Gwynedd.
“We sent an operations manager, two emergency ambulances and two Cymru High Acuity Response Units to the scene where we were supported by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in two Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopters,” it said.
All four boys had been studying for their A-Levels at Shrewsbury College, with Harvey’s mother Crystal Owen that they were “all sensitive, intelligent lads”, who had last used their phones at around midday on Sunday.
It is believed that the teenagers had been camping in the Eryri area of north Wales, a remote part of the country. Eryri National Park, also known as Snowdonia, is Wales’ largest national park, covering a total of 823 sq miles.
More follows on this breaking news story...
