X Factor star missing in Barcelona may have drowned family fear

An X Factor star who went missing off the coast of Barcelona last year is feared to have drowned.

Singer and rugby player Levi Davis was last seen in The Old Irish Pub on 29 October 2022, having left the UK for Ibiza after suffering an injury.

Mr Davis left a friend he was lodging with and took a boat over to Barcelona, without clothes or money.

Fresh evidence discovered by a police investigation suggests his phone had last been detected at the far end of the Spanish city’s commercial port.

The same night, staff on a cruise ship attempted to save a man in the water.

In a statement shared today, the former Bath player’s family said they were told by local police that the man who drowned may have been Mr Davis.

The family said: “Extensive work has been done to track Levi’s movements on the night of the 29 October and they [the police] are able to confirm that following his last reported sighting at the Hard Rock Café, Levi walked back down La Rambla and entered the commercial port.

Mr Davis (centre) signed a record deal after appearing on Celebrity X Factor in 2019 (PA)

“Reports of a man in the water by staff on a cruise ship entering the port at 6.30am on 30 October have been investigated. Four members of staff confirmed seeing a man in the water with specific details, including him asking for help in English and the colour of his clothing.

“A life jacket was thrown from the ship and emergency Sea and Air rescue services searched the area but they were unable to find him.”

The family added they were hoping police would authorise a search of the nearby waters.

His mother Julie, and friend Richard Squire, met police on Monday for an update on the investigation.

Inquiries into Mr Davis’ disappearance are ongoing and his loved ones have asked for privacy.

Levi Davis is feared to have drowned off the coast of Barcelona (PA Archive)

Mr Davis appeared on Celebrity X Factor in 2019, during which he formed a singing group with fellow rugby players. He also starred on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

The 24-year-old had signed a record deal and had gone to stay with Mr Squire in Ibiza to work on new music.

Speaking to the BBC last month, Mr Squire said he dropped Mr Davis off in Ibiza Town on 28 October and has not seen him since.

He said Mr Davis told him he was heading to Barcelona.

A private investigator has been helping the family and a £10,000 reward was offered for information regarding his whereabouts.

As concern grew, Bath Rugby shared a missing persons appeal in November.