Top civil servant says he never told Boris Johnson gatherings followed rules

Britain’s most senior civil servant has said he did not give Boris Johnson any assurances that Covid rules were followed at all times in No 10 during lockdown.

Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, said he offered no assurances in written evidence given to the cross-party privileges committee due to grill Mr Johnson later on whether he misled MPs over the Partygate scandal.

It has also emerged that Mr Johnson was warned by his principle private secretary Martyn Reynolds against claiming that all Covid guidance had been followed at No 10 parties but went ahead and issued a denial.

And in more highly-damaging evidence, an No 10 official told the committee that Mr Johnson “had the opportunity to shut down” lockdown gatherings in Downing Street but “allowed the culture to continue”.

The former prime minister is expected to be questioned for around four hours from 2pm by the Commons committee over his denials of No 10 parties in violation of Covid rules and guidance.

If he is found to have deliberately misled the House then he could be suspended as a MP, potentially leading to a by-election in his Uxbridege and Ruislip constituency.

Mr Case and Mr Reynolds’s testimony appear to be major blows to Mr Johnson. The former PM’s defence rests on claims that he simply followed the advice of officials when he told the Commons no rule had been broken.

An account to the committee ahead of its grilling shows Mr Reynolds questioned whether the suggestion was “realistic”. He said Mr Johnson agreed to delete the mention of guidance – before going on to make the denial at PMQs regardless.

Mr Reynolds said: “He did not welcome the interruption but told me that he had received reassurances that the comms event was within the rules,” the former adviser said.

“I accepted this but questioned whether it was realistic to argue that all guidance had been followed at all times, given the nature of the working environment in No 10. He agreed to delete the reference to guidance.”

But – on December 8 2021 – Mr Johnson choose to tell the Commons that “the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”.

The cross-party committee published a cache of evidence – including Mr Johnson’s discussions with advisers – ahead of the showdown televised questioning that could determine his political future.

A No 10 official told the committee that Mr Johnson “had the opportunity to shut down” lockdown gatherings in Downing Street but “allowed the culture to continue”.

And unnamed Downing Street employee said on February 7: “The former prime minister often saw and joined these gatherings, either he was invited by Spads (special advisers) or spotted them whilst walking up to his flat.

They added: “The route he took down the corridor looks straight into the press room and vestibule so it’s impossible not to see. He had the opportunity to shut them down but joined in, made speeches, had a drink with staff.

“He could have taken the issue up with Martin Reynolds, his principal private secretary, to shut them down. He could see what was happening and allowed the culture to continue.”

Mr Johnson has already admitted that he misled parliament but claims he did not do so “knowingly” or “recklessly”.

More follows…