MPs investigating whether Boris Johnson lied to the House of Commons have published their Partygate evidence – hours before the former prime minister appears before them in a hearing which could determine his political future.

Among the new insights in the Privilege Committee’s “core bundle” of evidence is Simon Case, Mr Johnson’s cabinet secretary, saying he never told the prime minister that Covid rules were followed at gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic.

In a 52-page defence submitted to the committee, the former prime minister said he received assurances from advisers that rules were followed before he made the claim in the Commons.

The privilege committe’s afternoon’s session with Mr Johnson is due to start at 2pm and could last four hours.

Mr Johnson said he is “very much” looking forward to the televised grilling, after he insisted there was “no evidence” he intentionally misled parliament over parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.

If the committee finds against him, it will decide a punishment, which could be a written apology, docking of salary or suspension from the Commons for a specific period.