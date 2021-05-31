Modern slavery victims are being left “without a home” due to a lack of adequate government support, a new report from homelessness charity Crisis says.

Published on Monday, the “No way out and no way home” report analyses data from March 2020 to March 2021 from 14 different organisations operating in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The organisation said it identified at least 331 cases of people believed to be survivors of modern slavery struggling with homelessness.