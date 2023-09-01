Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, the father of Princess Diana’s late partner Dodi Al-Fayed, has died at the age of 94.

The Egyptian businessman died on Friday morning, with his burial taking place later this evening at London Central Mosque, near Regents Park, after prayers, Sky News reports.

Mr Al-Fayed was the owner of Hotel Ritz Paris, and previously owned Harrods department store and Fulham Football Club. In 2023, his wealth was estimated to be $2 billion, ranking him 1,493 in the world.

In a statement released by Fulham FC, his family said: “Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023.

“He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

“On behalf of everyone at Fulham Football Club, I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mohamed Al Fayed upon the news of his passing at age 94”, a statement from Fulham FC’s owner and chairman Shahid Khan read.

“The story of Fulham cannot be told without a chapter on the positive impact of Mr Al Fayed as chairman. His legacy will be remembered for our promotion to the Premier League, a Europa League Final, and moments of magic by players and teams alike.

“I always enjoyed my time with Mr Al Fayed, who was wise, colourful and committed to Fulham, and I am forever grateful for his trust in me to succeed him as chairman in 2013. I join our supporters around the world in celebrating the memory of Mohamed Al Fayed, whose legacy will always be at the heart of our tradition at Fulham Football Club.”

(REUTERS)

Mr Al-Fayed’s son, Dodi Al-Fayed, was famously the partner of Diana, Princess of Wales. The pair died following a car crash in Paris in August 1997, the anniversary of which was marked yesterday. Mr Al-Fayed repeatedly claimed they were murdered in a plot by the British establishment.

Diana, who divorced Prince Harry and Prince William’s father Prince Charles in 1996 after years of separation, first began dating Dodi Al-Fayed, an Egyptian filmmaker, in July 1997.

Dodi Al-Fayed reportedly first met Princess Diana in 1986 during a polo match against Prince Charles at Windsor, but it wasn’t until 11 years later that the pair became close - when his father invited the Princess of Wales and her children to be his guests in St Tropez.

(PA)

Diana, who was 36 at the time, began spending more time with Al-Fayed, with photos of the pair kissing making headlines around the world on 10 August 1997, after the pictures were reportedly sold for more than £1m.

The billionaire’s relationship with the royal family was recently depicted in season five of The Crown, where Mr Al-Fayed, played by Salim Daw, was seen getting to know Diana.

After completing a $12 million (£10.4 million) restoration on the renamed “Villa Windsor” in 1990, the former home of Edward VIII and wife Wallis Simpson, Al-Fayed told People: “It’s like a mausoleum. It sometimes gives you the creeps—both of them having died here. But it’s still a happy place, a great fantasy which I love to live in.”

At the time of his death, Mr Al-Fayed owned Villa Windsor but it was not open to the public.

Mr Al-Fayed, who met the Windsors just once, told the New York Times at the time of Edward VIII’s and Ms Simpson’s relationship: “It was the romance of the century. Here was a great king of a great empire, saying goodbye to it all for a beloved woman. And I had the chance to preserve the house where he lived and all these objects. They’re the heritage of Britain, which is my second home.”

(PA)

Mr Al-Fayed was born in Roshdy, Alexandria, Egypt in 1929. He went on to marry Saudi Arabian journalist Samira Khashoggi in 1954, working for her brother Adnan Khashoggi.

He then launched a shipping company in Egypt, with their son, Dodi, born a year later.

He moved to London in the Sixties, before he met the former ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum who enlisted him to help build up the Emirati city.

Mr Al-Fayed introduced serval British companies to the city and also became a financial advisor to the Sultan of Brunei Omar Ali Saifuddien III, in 1966.

He bought The Ritz hotel in Paris in 1979, and Harrods in London in 1984, but he sold the latter to Qatar Holdings, the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, in 2010. He was the owner of Fulham FC between 1997 to 2013.

Mr Al-Fayed had five children, with the eldest being Dodi, who he shared with his first wife. He went on to have four children with his second wife, Heini Al-Fayed: Camilla, Omar, Jasmine and Karim.

More follows...