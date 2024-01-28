Monkey hunt as macaque goes on the run after escaping from wildlife park

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A monkey is on the loose after escaping from a wildlife park in the Scottish Highlands.

The Japanese macaque found a way out of its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie on Sunday morning.

The slippery simian, nicknamed Kingussie Kong, has been spotted nicking nuts from neighbour’s bird feeders before giving zookeepers the runabout around the neighbourhood.

Staff at the park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), urged the public not to approach the primate.

Carl Nagle, 49, was woken abruptly on a “chilled” Sunday morning by his daughter screaming: “Dad! There’s a monkey on the street!”

He told The Press and Journal: “We went outside the house and there it was in the garden. It was amazing.

“A juvenile Japanese snow monkey that we’ve seen many times at the wildlife park, sitting next to my fence eating nuts that have fallen from my bird feeders.”

“It wandered back and forth and ran around the garden a little before returning to have a good go at another feeder.

“Then he made his way onto the roof of an outdoor sauna before disappearing into the trees, just before the keepers from the park appeared to try and catch him.”

Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS, said: “We can confirm one of our Japanese macaques escaped from its enclosure this morning.

“Our charity has set up a team who are working to secure the monkey safely and as quickly as possible.

“If members of the public encounter the macaque they should contact comms@rzss.org.uk with more information and do not approach it.”

There were reports residents of Kincraig had spotted the monkey roaming their garden while enjoying nuts and bird feed.

The wildlife park houses a “large group” of Japanese macaques after successfully breeding the species.

The Japanese macaque, also known as the snow monkey, is the most northerly living non-human primate, according to the RZSS.

More follows on this breaking news....