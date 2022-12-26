Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing cousin, 13, of British Olympian

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British Olympian has appealed for support in the search for her 13-year-old cousin who has gone missing in the Basingstoke area after her family and police said they were “extremely concerned” for her welfare.

Posting to Twitter on Christmas Eve, high jumper Morgan Lake said Lyla-Jane Lake was last seen in Basingstoke on 21 December.

“My 13 year old cousin Lyla-Jane Lake has been missing for 3 nights now. Last seen in Basingstoke at around 9pm on Wednesday night. Police are involved but if anyone has any information please contact me,” she wrote alongside a photograph of her relative.

Ms Lake’s plea was bolstered by a post from Hampshire Constabulary, who said they believe the teenager to still be in the Basingstoke area.

The force said Lyla-Jane was last seen at about 10pm on Wednesday in Simmons Walk, Basingstoke. She was wearing a black puffer jacket and grey jogging bottoms, and was carrying a Sports Direct bag for life.

Lyla-Jane is mixed race, of medium build, and around 5ft 6in (1.68 m). She has long brown hair and brown eyes, police say.

Her father Nathan Lake has said his daughter was always either at home or out with the family, and would “always keep us updated on when she changes location.”

“She hasn’t had a sleepover at a friend’s house in 18 months, and she never goes out after 8pm without her parents,” he told Sky News.

Mr Lake said the family has been left “distraught” by her going missing. “We just want Lyla back home,” he told the broadcaster.

“We love her and miss her so much. Our extended family is so huge and yet none of us have had to experience a feeling like this before.”

Mr Lake added: “Someone must know something. If anyone has seen Lyla, or has any information, then please come forward. Even the smallest things can be useful.

“If Lyla is with you, please let us know, You will not be in trouble.”

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: “Both we and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare, and we are now turning to the public for your help.”

Anyone with information is urged to please call 999 immediately, quoting 44220512908.