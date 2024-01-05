Mortgages – live: Price war to hit banks as NatWest boss says not difficult to get on property ladder
‘You have to save and that is the way it always used to be,’ claims Sir Howard Davies
Mortgage brokers are gearing up for “price wars” among banks vying for competition, as major lenders introduced deals with interest rates of less than 4 per cent.
First Direct is launching two products at 3.99 per cent from Friday, while several of HSBC’s rates are now below 4 per cent for the first time since April, in what brokers have said “could be a sign of things to come”, after the number of first-time buyers with a mortgage hit a 10-year low in 2023.
HSBC cuts rates below 4%
HSBC UK has cut rates on its residential mortgage range by up to one percentage point, with several of its rates being below 4 per cent for the first time since last April.
More than 240 separate rates across HSBC UK’s residential and buy-to-let range have been reduced.
An HSBC UK spokesperson said: “Our latest changes mean that we are able to offer our existing customers five-year and 10-year fixed-term mortgages that are below 4% for the first time since April 2023, alongside our lowest rate of 3.89 per cent for existing customers.
“We now also have over 150 mortgage options under 5 per cent for customers, the most we have offered under this level since April 2023.”
TSB also announced cuts to some of its two-year-term mortgage rates from Friday, including reductions of up to 0.55 percentage points for first-time buyer deals and home-mover products.
Not ‘that difficult’ to get on property ladder, NatWest boss claims
It is not “that difficult” to get on the property ladder in the UK, the chair of NatWest has said.
Asked by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme when it would be easier for people in the UK to get on the property ladder, Sir Howard Davies, chair of NatWest, said: “I don’t think it is that difficult at the moment.”
Pressed about this, he added: “You have to save and that is the way it always used to be.”
Sir Howard added: “What we saw in the financial crisis was the risk of having people being able to borrow 100 per cent in order to get onto the property ladder, and then suffering severe falls in the equity value of their houses, and having to leave and having a bad credit record. So, there were dangers in very easy access to mortgage credit.
“So, I totally recognise that there are people who are finding it very difficult to start the process, they will have to save more, but that is, I think, inherent in the change in the financial system as a result of the mistakes that were made in the last global financial crisis.”
First Direct re-introduces sub-4% mortgage rates
First Direct has announced rate cuts across its fixed-rate repayment mortgage range, with deals below 4 per cent set to be available from Friday.
The offers include a 10-year fixed mortgage for people with a 40 per cent deposit, with a rate of 3.99 per cent, down from 4.97 per cent previously, with its five-year fixed deals also down by 0.65 per cent, in rates available to new and existing customers.
Among its two and three-year fixed rates, First Direct said fixed standard mortgages for people with at least a 15 per cent deposit will be priced at under 5 per cent, with the range beginning at 4.54 per cent for new customers and 4.49 per cent for switchers.
For people with a 10 per cent deposit, deals will start at 4.69 per cent on First Direct’s five-year fixed standard mortgage.
Homeowners set to benefit from mortgage price wars, experts say
Mortgage experts are forecasting a lending price war, benefiting home-buyers as lenders compete to undercut each other.
Financial gurus predicted a raft of lenders would reduce their home-loan rates in the coming week or two, warning borrowers to grab good deals when they could.
At the same time, in a sign of the property market heating up, a record number of sellers put their homes up for sale on Rightmove on Boxing Day, the website reported.
