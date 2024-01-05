✕ Close Jeremy Hunt sets March 6 as spring budget date

Mortgage brokers are gearing up for “price wars” among banks vying for competition, as major lenders introduced deals with interest rates of less than 4 per cent.

First Direct is launching two products at 3.99 per cent from Friday, while several of HSBC’s rates are now below 4 per cent for the first time since April, in what brokers have said “could be a sign of things to come”, after the number of first-time buyers with a mortgage hit a 10-year low in 2023.

Despite that grim statistic, NatWest’s chair Sir Howard Davies claimed he doesn’t “ think it is that difficult at the moment” to get on the property ladder.

“You have to save and that is the way it always used to be,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, adding: “I totally recognise that there are people who are finding it very difficult to start the process, they will have to save more.

“But that is, I think, inherent in the change in the financial system as a result of the mistakes that were made in the last global financial crisis.”