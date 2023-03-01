London prices! Most expensive mansion ever on sale for record £250m

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A London mansion is on the market for £250 million, meaning it could be the most expensive house sale ever in Britain.

The property was put on the market by a Saudi prince. The kingdom’s ruling family has a net worth equivalent to more than £1.2 trillion. However, the current crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has sought to tighten spending.

The Holme was put on the market by a Saudi prince (VV Shots/Getty Images)

The Holme, set in four acres of Regent’s Park, is 29,000 square foot and has eight garages, 40 bedrooms, and a tennis court, as well as a sauna. The property also has a grand dining room, a library, and a whirlpool.

The mansion consists of two storeys above ground, as well as offices contained in a basement and its gardens can be visited through the National Gardens Scheme.

The property has already attracted ultra-wealthy interest but the list of buyers with the resources to purchase the house is small and so the final price is hard to predict, according to Roarie Scarisbrick, a partner at buying agent Property Vision.

Property tycoon Nick Candy, 49, and his popstar wife Holly Valance, 39, arrived in a £400,000 Rolls-Royce last month to view the mansion.

Mr Candy is estimated to be worth £850million and previsouly sold his penthouse in One Hyde Park for £175million.

Last year Mr Candy was in the running to become the new owner of Chelsea Football Club.

The Holme is 29,000 square foot (Colin Smith/CC BY-SA 2.0)

“It is extraordinary to have four acres of Regent’s Park being repossessed,” said one property investor with knowledge of the sale.

The Holme has been described as “one of the most desirable private homes in London” by architectural scholar Guy Williams.

Land Registry documents show that the property is owned by Abdullah bin Khalid Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s representative to the United Nations in Vienna and ambassador to Austria, along with his family.

His late grandfather, Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a former crown prince and defence minister of Saudi Arabia, bought the property from a Kuwaiti investor for £15 million in 1988. It was previously owned by the University of London.

Prince Abdullah could not be reached for comment.

The mansion was originally built as the home of James Burton, a Georgian property developer who built large parts of the capital in areas such as Bloomsbury and Regent Street.

The house was designed by James’ son Decimus, and lived in by the Burton family.

The property is on the market with Beauchamp Estates and Knight Frank. Beauchamp Estates and Knight Frank declined to comment.

The Saudi royal family sold Rutland Gate, a 45-bedroom mansion overlooking Hyde Park, for £210 million in 2020, the most expensive house sale in England.

London’s most expensive home is currently the £210million mansion overlooking Hyde Park owned by Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan.