Scottish island listed for sale for two thirds of the average London house price

An island in Scotland could be yours for two thirds of the average price of a home in London.

The property, which features five bedrooms, a lighthouse, and its own helipad, is on the market for £350,000. Buyers in the capital are looking at paying £529,829 on average for a house.

Accessible by boat and helicopter, the island is an “important breeding ground and stop off” for many migratory seabirds including Arctic terns, various gull species, Turnstones, and Shags, according to estate agent Knight Frank.

Sign up to our newsletters.