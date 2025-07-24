Mother and children who died in shooting named as investigation goes on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother and her two children who were found dead have been named as a police investigation into their deaths continues.

Vanessa Whyte, a veterinary surgeon originally from Co Clare; her son, James, and daughter, Sara, died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh.

A fourth person, a man, remains in a serious condition in hospital after the incident in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

All four people are members of the same household and all four suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

A murder investigation has been launched and police are pursuing a triple murder and attempted suicide line of inquiry.

St Patricks Lisbellaw Hurling Club said all three were “active and beloved members of our club and will be desperately missed”.

“We are working with the GAA at county, provincial and national level, to implement the association’s critical incident protocols,” they said.

“We will also work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, on Wednesday, expressed their shock at the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened by the events which have unfolded in Maguiresbridge this morning”, they said in a joint statement.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and their families, and the wider community.

“We want to pay tribute to and thank our emergency services who responded to the incident.”