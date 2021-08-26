The driver of a lorry involved in a horror road smash which left two children and a woman dead on Tuesday has said his “heart goes out” to their family.

The youngsters – a nine-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy – and the woman, 44, were all passengers in a motorhome when it collided with the white HGV on the A64, between York and Malton.

A six-year-old boy, who was also travelling in the motorhome, suffered a serious head injury in the incident at 8pm on Tuesday. Its driver – a 48-year-old man – was taken to hospital but is thought to be in a stable condition.

Now, the lorry driver – who was reportedly parked up at the time of the crash – has told reporters: “It was horrific... My heart goes out to the family."

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The tragic incident happened near Jinnah restaurant and involved a white HGV and a grey motorhome.

"The road was closed between Barton-le-Willows and Flaxton for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene…

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage of the incident, or was travelling in the area at the time, is asked to contact police.”

The incident came the day after a three-vehicle pile-up on the M25, which left three dead and another fighting for their life in hospital.