Moving house ‘comes above childbirth’ as most stressful life experiences ranked

Moving home ranks among life's most stressful experiences, surpassing even childbirth, job interviews, and dental procedures, according to a new survey.

The study, conducted by Compare My Move, reveals that for many, the upheaval of relocating is a significant source of anxiety.

While the loss of a family member was overwhelmingly voted the most stressful life event (65 per cent), other major life changes also ranked highly.

Caring for an elderly or sick relative and experiencing divorce or separation tied for second place, with 39 per cent of respondents selecting these options. Moving home followed closely behind, chosen by a third (33 per cent) of those surveyed.

open image in gallery Moving house is “a complex and emotional process that can take a toll mentally and physically” says Compare My Move co-founder Dave Sayce ( Getty Images )

Interestingly, having a child and losing a friend were each selected by 19 per cent of respondents, placing them lower on the stress scale than moving.

Other common anxieties, such as job interviews (15 per cent), public speaking (13 per cent), dental procedures (12 per cent), and starting a new job (11 per cent), were all deemed less stressful than relocating. The survey highlights the significant emotional and logistical challenges associated with moving, suggesting that for many, it represents a period of considerable upheaval and stress.

The survey of 2,000 homeowners across the UK was carried out in May by OnePoll and people were able to choose multiple options.

Compare My Move co-founder Dave Sayce, said: “These latest survey results confirm what many of us already feel – moving home is one of life’s biggest stressful events, ranking even above having a baby.

“It’s a complex and emotional process that can take a toll mentally and physically. But with the right preparation and support, it doesn’t have to be overwhelming.”

Here are his five for taking the stress out of a house move:

1. Plan early.

Create a moving checklist and timeline to break tasks into manageable steps and avoid last-minute panics.

2. Declutter before packing.

Streamline belongings to reduce what needs to be moved. This could also help to save money on removal costs.

3. Find a reliable moving company that suits your needs and budget.

This will help to save time, money, and stress.

4. Label everything clearly.

This will help make unpacking quicker and easier once you are in your new home.

5. Have a box for “essentials”.

Include items you will need to access immediately, such as toiletries, chargers, important documents and snacks to avoid rummaging through boxes on your first night in your new home.