Four Labour MPs suspended for rebelling on welfare have the whip restored

Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman, and Rachael Maskell will no longer sit as independents in the Commons.

David Lynch
Friday 07 November 2025 18:56 GMT
Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central is among those who have had the whip restored by the party (UK Parliament/PA)
Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central is among those who have had the whip restored by the party (UK Parliament/PA)

Four Labour MPs suspended for repeatedly rebelling against the Government have had the whip restored.

Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman, and Rachael Maskell will no longer sit as independents in the Commons following a review of their recent conduct, Labour sources said.

The four MPs had on several occasions rebelled against the Government in the run-up to their suspension.

Their most significant rebellion was that against welfare reforms being spearheaded by ministers, which the rebel MPs feared would harm people claiming disability benefits.

