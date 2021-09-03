A mural designed as a tribute to shop staff who worked through the pandemic has been criticised because it only depicts white people.

Driffield Town Council said the temporary artwork depicted well-known personalities who worked at independent businesses in “an attempt to boost the town”.

The mural, unveiled earlier this week, features 15 different people, who represent local shopkeepers, restaurant owners and other personalities.

But social media users pointed out it failed to represent anyone with disabilities or from ethnic minority backgrounds and it “screams welcome to our white town”.

Commenting on the council’s Facebook page, Kerrie Woodhouse-Dove, said although she liked the idea it could have been “a little more inclusive”.

She wrote: “It just screams welcome to our white town, obviously being a minority is even more reinforced by this which is a shame really.”

Cassie Entwistle said: “Oooh what a very white town. You got no people of colour there?”

Jessica Jordan commented the artwork was a “missed opportunity”.

Another, Laura Geary, commented: “So there’s not a single person of colour personality in your town you’d like to recognise?

“Driffield looks like such a diverse, welcoming place.”

Others question why prominent BAME people brought up in the area, such as professional footballer-turned-boxer Curtis Woodhouse, were not included.

The town council said the panel depicted images of “well-known personalities” who work in or own shops in the town centre.

In a statement, the council said: “The people shown run businesses and shops in Middle Street North, Market Place and Middle Street South, also known as the Northern and Station Quarters.

“The town council and the steering group are working hard to support local businesses and this mural is an attempt to boost the town not to cause negative publicity.”

Driffield is a small market town in East Yorkshire, 23 miles north of Hull.

Latest figures show that of its 13,080 population, 12,909 (98.7 per cent ) people are white.