Full list of school closures as Storm Isha causes travel chaos across UK

This is a list of schools closed on Monday - keep checking as it’ll continue to be updated through the morning

Alex Ross,Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Monday 22 January 2024 09:27
Comments
Storm Isha blows suitcase across Edinburgh Airport tarmac

Many schools have been closed today as the UK woke up to major travel disruption caused by Storm Isha overnight.

Winds of up to 99mph have batted the country, with a “danger-to-life” amber weather warning issued by the Met Office in place until 6am this morning.

The strong winds resulted in tens of thousands of homes without power, including 45,000 in Northern Ireland, 8,000 in north-west England, and 3,000 in Wales.

Travel was also disrupted with Network Rail cancelling all trains after 10pm. Scottish trains were cancelled after 7pm.

Follow live updates on the weather across the UK by clicking here

A greenhouse thrown around in Storm Isha winds landed on a rail line

(Network Rail Kent & Sussex @NetworkRailSE/Twitter)

There were also pictures of trees falling across roads last night as commuters woke up this morning to some closures.

Here is our list of closed schools that will be updated through the morning:

Cumbria:

Appleby Primary School - Appleby-in-Westmoreland

Crosby Ravensworth CofE School - Penrith

Dean Barwick Primary School - Grange-over-Sands

Ivegill CofE School - Carlisle

Thousands of people were without power as Storm Isha brought disruption to electricity and transport networks

(PA Wire)

Long Marton Community Primary School - Appleby-in-Westmoreland

Milburn School - Penrith

Shankhill CofE Primary School - Carlisle

Thursby Primary School - Carlisle

Scotland:

Aberuthven Primary School - Perth & Kinross

Darvel Primary School - East Ayrshire

Dunbar Primary School’s Lochend Campus - East Lothian

If you don’t see your school and know it is closed, contact us at maryam.zakir-hussain@independent.co.uk.

