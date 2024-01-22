Full list of school closures as Storm Isha causes travel chaos across UK
This is a list of schools closed on Monday - keep checking as it’ll continue to be updated through the morning
Many schools have been closed today as the UK woke up to major travel disruption caused by Storm Isha overnight.
Winds of up to 99mph have batted the country, with a “danger-to-life” amber weather warning issued by the Met Office in place until 6am this morning.
The strong winds resulted in tens of thousands of homes without power, including 45,000 in Northern Ireland, 8,000 in north-west England, and 3,000 in Wales.
Travel was also disrupted with Network Rail cancelling all trains after 10pm. Scottish trains were cancelled after 7pm.
There were also pictures of trees falling across roads last night as commuters woke up this morning to some closures.
Here is our list of closed schools that will be updated through the morning:
Cumbria:
Appleby Primary School - Appleby-in-Westmoreland
Crosby Ravensworth CofE School - Penrith
Dean Barwick Primary School - Grange-over-Sands
Ivegill CofE School - Carlisle
Long Marton Community Primary School - Appleby-in-Westmoreland
Milburn School - Penrith
Shankhill CofE Primary School - Carlisle
Thursby Primary School - Carlisle
Scotland:
Aberuthven Primary School - Perth & Kinross
Darvel Primary School - East Ayrshire
Dunbar Primary School’s Lochend Campus - East Lothian
