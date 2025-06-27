Body found in search for missing teenager Mylo Capilla

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body has been found during the search for a missing 13-year-old boy believed to have entered the River Tees.

Mylo Capilla was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday in an area known as the Muddies in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside.

Cleveland Police launched a major search operation on Friday as dozens of emergency service personnel joined the efforts to find the missing teenager.

A force spokesman confirmed in a statement published on Friday evening that the body of a boy has been found.

Mylo’s parents have been informed by the police as investigations continue into the death.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Very sadly, police and partner agencies searching the river for 13-year-old Mylo Capilla at Ingleby Barwick have found the body of a boy.

“Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Mylo’s parents have been informed and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“All our thoughts are with Mylo’s family and friends as well as with the wider community at this extremely difficult time.”

open image in gallery Cleveland Police launched a major search operation on Friday as dozens of emergency service personnel joined the search for the missing teenager ( PA )

Cleveland Police previously said Mylo was believed to have gone with his friend to the river near to Ramsey Gardens and entered the water.

More than 12 hours after the alarm was raised, the police helicopter continued to fly over a short span of the Tees.

A police cordon was in place in Ramsey Gardens, around 200 metres from the river, to keep the public away from the search area.

Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service was also on the scene.

One local said the Muddies was a large area stretching along the riverbank and was a known place for children and young people to play.