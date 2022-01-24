Nadine Dorries pokes fun at viral David Cameron photo with ticket tout warning
The Culture Secretary made an odd dig at her old boss – then tweeted in support of the incumbent PM
Nadine Dorries has taken a swipe at David Cameron, suggesting the former prime minister looks like a ticket tout in a viral photo.
The culture secretary tweeted an image of her one-time boss at an outdoor event wearing a baseball cap and lumberjack shirt.
She wrote: “Whether it’s a major music festival, sporting event or concert, it’s important that people pay a fair price to see the events they love.
“Please remain vigilant when considering to buy from ticket touts.”
She included a link to guidance from a group opposed to online ticket touting.
The pair have clashed before – Ms Dorries branded Mr Cameron and George Osborne ‘arrogant posh boys’ who ‘don’t know the price of milk’ during one 2012 interview.
Later that year, the Mr Cameron suspended Ms Dorries from the Conservative Party after she appeared on I’m A Celebrity in the Australian jungle. She failed to declare her fee, and breached the MPs code of conduct.
Ms Dorries is a firm supporter of Boris Johnson. A few hours after tweeting the image of Mr Cameron, she posted a message defending the beleaguered prime minister following a report he broke lockdown rules, holding a birthday party in 2020 when indoor socialising was banned.
Up to 30 people are said to have attended at No 10, with cake, picnic food, and a chorus of Happy Birthday, according to ITV News.
Ms Dorries tweeted: “So, when people in an office buy a cake in the middle of the afternoon for someone else they are working in the office with and stop for ten minutes to sing happy birthday and then go back to their desks, this is now called a party?”
The Independent been told by sources that a group joined Mr and Ms Johnson in their flat later that evening, as first reported by ITV – but No 10 denies this.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies