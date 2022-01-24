Nadine Dorries pokes fun at viral David Cameron photo with ticket tout warning

Nadine Dorries has taken a swipe at David Cameron, suggesting the former prime minister looks like a ticket tout in a viral photo.

The culture secretary tweeted an image of her one-time boss at an outdoor event wearing a baseball cap and lumberjack shirt.

She wrote: “Whether it’s a major music festival, sporting event or concert, it’s important that people pay a fair price to see the events they love.

“Please remain vigilant when considering to buy from ticket touts.”

She included a link to guidance from a group opposed to online ticket touting.

The pair have clashed before – Ms Dorries branded Mr Cameron and George Osborne ‘arrogant posh boys’ who ‘don’t know the price of milk’ during one 2012 interview.

Later that year, the Mr Cameron suspended Ms Dorries from the Conservative Party after she appeared on I’m A Celebrity in the Australian jungle. She failed to declare her fee, and breached the MPs code of conduct.

Ms Dorries is a firm supporter of Boris Johnson. A few hours after tweeting the image of Mr Cameron, she posted a message defending the beleaguered prime minister following a report he broke lockdown rules, holding a birthday party in 2020 when indoor socialising was banned.

Up to 30 people are said to have attended at No 10, with cake, picnic food, and a chorus of Happy Birthday, according to ITV News.

Ms Dorries tweeted: “So, when people in an office buy a cake in the middle of the afternoon for someone else they are working in the office with and stop for ten minutes to sing happy birthday and then go back to their desks, this is now called a party?”

The Independent been told by sources that a group joined Mr and Ms Johnson in their flat later that evening, as first reported by ITV – but No 10 denies this.