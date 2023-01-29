Family’s desperate search for son missing for a week as CCTV released

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A desperate search is underway for a 32-year-old Londoner who has been missing for over a week.

Nathan Cole, from Notting Hill, has not been seen since the evening of 21 January, when he was planning on attending a gig in Camden but did not attend, leaving his family “extremely worried”.

His family have called his disappearance “unprecedented” and police say fears are growing that he may have come to harm.

Police have released CCTV of the former Bath University graduate walking along Banbury Road, in Walthamstow, at 11.17pm. There have been no further reported sightings of him, the Metropolitan Police said.

His dad Eamon, speaking to MyLondon, said: “It’s certainly not unusual for Nathan to go clubbing at weekends with friends, he does that quite frequently and has sometimes been out overnight staying with friends.

“Certainly he has never been missing or out of touch for more than 24 hours when we didn’t know where he was.”

Nathan Cole has been missing for more than a week (Met Police)

It is believed Mr Cole, who had recently started a job at the London School of Economics, had intended to go to a gig at KOKO in Camden with friends, contacting his brother around 9.30pm to let him know he was planning to go, but he did not arrive.

Officers tracing his movements confirmed that he paid for four cans of beer at a shop in Blackhorse Lane, at 10.05pm before boarding a 158 bus towards Chingford. He got off the bus at 10.55pm outside Walthamstow Academy and was then seen walking along Billet Road.

Whilst the footage on Banbury Road is the last sighting of Nathan, officers believe his phone was active in the vicinity of a former Ikea store at Glover Drive, Edmonton at 12.41am. There has so far been no confirmation that Nathan had his phone on his person at the time.

Detective sergeant Julie Morrow said: “More than a week has gone by since Nathan’s family had any contact with him. They are obviously extremely worried and while we are doing all we can to support them we really need the public’s help as we continue our search.

“We hope very much that we will find Nathan safe and well but with each day that passes, our concerns that he may have come to harm increase.

“Nathan has been described as an outgoing and gregarious character. He was someone who was very sociable and would engage in conversations with anyone.

“He knew the Walthamstow area and it is possible he had travelled there to meet with friends or to attend a party or gathering.”

Anyone who has seen Mr Cole or knew of his movements that night is urged to come forward and contact Met Police.