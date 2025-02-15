Lucky Lotto player scoops £7.4 million jackpot
One player also bagged a million pounds.
A lucky ticket-holder has won the £7.4 million Lotto jackpot by matching all six main numbers, the National Lottery has said.
The winning numbers were 17, 31, 39, 46, 52, 57 and the bonus number was 01.
Set of balls 2 and draw machine Lancelot were used for Saturday’s draw.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “We have some wonderful news – one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s £7.4 million Lotto jackpot.
“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”
One player also bagged a million pounds by matching five of the six main numbers plus the bonus number.
No players won the £500,000 Thunderball prize.
Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.
On Friday, a UK ticket-holder won a £65 million EuroMillions jackpot.
A further 14 UK players won £1 million each in a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.