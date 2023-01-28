Two National Lottery ticketholders scoop £6m each in Saturday draw

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two lucky ticketholders have each won £6 million in Saturday’s National Lottery draw.

The winners bagged half of the £12 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot by matching all six main numbers.

It means Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.

The winning Lotto numbers were: 05, 08, 20, 23, 30, 50 and the bonus number was 25.

Set of balls three and draw machine Lancelot were used.

One person won £1 million after matching five of six numbers and the bonus ball.

No-one bagged the £350,000 in the Lotto HotPicks draw, though one ticket-holder won £500,000 from the Thunderball.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for two ticket-holders who are sharing tonight’s fantastic £12 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot – each of these lucky winners has scooped an amazing £6 million.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim these amazing prizes.”