Two Britons win National Lottery Set for Life prize - but are yet to claim jackpot
The prize entitles the winner to £10,000 a month for 30 years
Two Britons have won the National Lottery Set For Life jackpot and will be given £10,000-a-month for 30 years - if only they would come forward and claim their prize.
The life-changing sums are worth a combined £7.2 million, and it is rare for there to be two winners.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at National Lottery operators Allwyn, said that the winners and other players have helped put together a fund that allows them to "contribute to something much bigger".
He said: "What an exciting night for Set For Life players, as we have two top prize winners! They can now celebrate winning £10k every month for 30 years."
The winning numbers for Monday February 3 were 03, 13, 23, 34, 39 with Life Ball 04.
According to the National Lottery, more than 216,000 people scooped a win in the draw, which came with a host of prizes.
The organisation said it has paid out more than £8 million to 216,943 people on Monday.
Mr Carter continued: "Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger! Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects.
"With over 700,000 grants awarded to date, this funding touches every part of the UK. From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day."
The two winners are still someway off the record £195 million jackpot claimed by an anonymous ticketholder in 2022.
