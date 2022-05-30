A legal row over ownership could result in the National Lottery being suspended for the first time in nearly three decades.

Camelot has run the game ever since it was launched in the early 1990s But the Gambling Commission in April confirmed plans to transfer the licence to rival operator Allwyn Entertainment.

The commission, which is responsible for regulating the betting industry, said in papers submitted to the high court that Camelot has launched a legal challenge against the move.

Camelot was due to transfer the lottery ownership to Allwyn on 1 February 2024.

The legal proceedings, however, mean the timetable could de delayed, potentially resulting in good causes and players of the game missing out on millions of pounds.

Camelot has claimed that the commission got it "badly wrong" when giving the licence to Allwyn, adding the move could put the firm out of business.

John Tanner, the commission 's chief executive director, said in evidence given to the court that the delay could mean that the lottery does not "operate to its full potential" or face a period where it "does not operate at all".

The current version of the National Lottery was launched in 1994 and Camelot had been granted the licence to run it on three separate occasions.

Camelot says the game raises more than £30m for good causes each week, as well as a huge prize to the winner. It runs alongside the EuroMillions lottery, which can be played in EU countries such as Ireland, France, Spain and Portugal.

Earlier this month a couple from Gloucestershire scooped the UK’s largest-ever jackpot in the Euromillions.

Joe and Jess Thwaite say a new house and car are on their shopping list (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Joe and Jess Thwaite won more than £184min Tuesday 10 May with a lucky dip ticket via The National Lottery app.

It was the second time this year a UK ticket won the prize -an anonymous player won £109 in February. Only 14 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100m.