Search for UK winner of National Lottery jackpot worth £7.4m

The winner of a £7.4m lottery jackpot is being urged to come forward as time to claim the money runs out.

The winning ticket for the 18 June draw was bought in Wolverhampton, the West Midlands - but no one has come forward to claim the huge fortune.

All game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw, the National Lottery says, meaning the lucky Briton has just weeks to claim the £7,440,150,000 prize.

The winning numbers were 11, 14, 36, 39, 42 and 59. The bonus ball was 21.

Even if the winner does not have the physical ticket, they can still try to claim by providing the National Lottery with as much information as possible and going through security checks.

Information can include when and where the ticket was bought and where the holder thinks they might have purchased the ticket.

If the 18-day period passes without a claim, then the money goes to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Speaking earlier this year Andy Carter, the National Lottery’s senior winners advisor, said: “We’re still searching for a missing £7.4m Lotto jackpot winner from the draw on 18 June 2022.

"The missing winner bought their ticket in Wolverhampton and we’re renewing our appeal for Lotto players in the area to check their tickets to be in with a chance of claiming another incredible Lotto jackpot prize.”

