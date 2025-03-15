The unclaimed National Lottery and EuroMillions jackpots that could be yours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The search is on for two would-be millionaires who are sat on tickets for life-changing sums of money – but probably have no idea.

A 180-day countdown starts for National Lottery winners from the day the numbers are drawn to claim their prize. But what happens to their millions of pounds if they don’t?

There are currently eight prizes waiting to be claimed with a total value of a staggering £7.2 million, with interest also clocking up.

One player in Sevenoaks, Kent, has until 22 April to claim their jackpot of £10,000 per month for 30 years as part of the Set For Life prize - worth the equivalent of £3.6 million.

Lottery workers even headed to Sevenoaks station early on Monday morning to urge commuters to check their tickets - but their searches were fruitless.

open image in gallery The National Lottery hoped to find the winner in Sevenoaks by raising awareness at the local station ( Allwyn )

The hunt also continues for one of two winners of a £3.8m prize from a Lotto draw on 1 March, after one person claimed their half of the jackpot on Thursday.

There have been a number of close calls where people almost didn’t claim their jackpot.

Terry and Lynn Patience, from Barking, claimed £2.5 million when it was “not far off the deadline” after their daughter heard about it on the radio in 2007.

“They just hadn’t got round to it,” said Patrick Lisoire, consumer communications manager at National Lottery operator Allwyn. “They didn't think they would have won anything, it completely slipped their mind.”

The closest call came in 2015, when a claim was made for a £4.6 million prize in Barking and Dagenham with just three days until the deadline.

open image in gallery Paper tickets are more likely to go unclaimed than online prizes ( Getty Images )

There have also been a few huge sums that have never been claimed, the largest of which was from the EuroMillions draw on 8 June 2012.

A ticket worth £63,837,543.60 had been bought by a player in the area of Stevenage and Hitchin and was never claimed.

People with paper tickets are less likely to claim their wins than online players, according to Mr Lisoire.

He said: “It's retail tickets that may go unclaimed because you buy a paper ticket, if you misplace it, if you don't get around to checking it in time, although it is nearly 6 months, those tickets could expire.”

Online players get reminded repeatedly to check their login via phone and email, so people are more likely to claim them.

While one person or family may miss out on a life-changing jackpot, the unclaimed prize money doesn’t go to waste.

All the money - and any interest it’s earned - goes to the National Lottery Good Causes fund after 180 days.

open image in gallery The good causes fund goes towards national and local projects, even helping finance the London 2012 Olympics ( Getty Images )

Mr Lisoire said: “If you break down the national lottery, there's only actually two reasons why it exists. To pay out life-changing prizes to winners, and to benefit the country as a whole.”

The fund has helped finance capital projects such as the London 2012 Olympics, the Eden Project and the Angel of the North.

It’s also funded smaller community projects across the country, such as setting up city farms and helping fund Wales’ very first gay pride march.

The National Lottery have given out 685,000 individual grants have to support community and national projects, as players raise over £30 million a week for the fund with ticket sales alone.

What lottery prizes currently remain unclaimed?