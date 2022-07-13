Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers have been revealed, with the chance to win a life changing £8.8 million.

The draw for 13 July comes the day after a record £191 million EuroMillions jackpot rolled over once again.

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Wednesday 13 July’s draw:

Tonight’s National Lottery Lotto winning numbers are: 12, 13, 19, 39, 42, 59.

The Bonus Ball is 10.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 11, 12, 14, 16, 39.

The Thunderball is 11.

Lottery players will have another chance of securing the biggest EuroMillions prize of all time after the £191m prize hit its limit last week.

The record-breaking prize went without a winner on Friday night and again on Tuesday, meaning any money which would have been added to the jackpot will go towards boosting the prizes in the next winning tier.

No-one in any of the countries which play in the EuroMillions matched all seven numbers, which would have made them instantly richer than Adele (worth £150 million).

If a lucky UK ticket-holder manages to secure the top prize, they would be able to purchase a townhouse in London’s Mayfair, complete with steam-room and plunge pool, cinema room and fully-equipped chef’s kitchen - which is valued at £55 million on Zoopla - three times’ over with money to spare.

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, hold the record for the biggest UK EuroMillions win of £184m (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Their winnings would also outstrip that of Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, who bagged a record-breaking £184 million EuroMillions jackpot less than two months ago.

It would also mean that the UK would become the luckiest EuroMillions nation, beating France’s 117 wins to date since the draw began in February 2004.

There have already been three UK EuroMillions’ jackpot winners this year.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Friday will be massive, with a jaw-dropping estimated EuroMillions jackpot of £191 million up for grabs.

“Here’s hoping that we’ll be celebrating our biggest-ever UK winner. Think of all the good that a win of this size could do. Players should get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning in this amazing draw.”