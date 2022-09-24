Jump to content

Nationalised energy company could save households £4,400 in two years, analysis finds

Taxpayers missing out on up to £122bn of direct income as a result of privatised energy supply, TUC finds

Andy Gregory
Saturday 24 September 2022 09:04
<p>A new nationalised energy firm could bring taxpayers up to £122bn in two years, TUC analysis suggests </p>

(Danny Lawson/PA)

A nationalised energy company championing renewable and nuclear sources could save British households up to £4,400 over the next two years, new analysis suggests.

As the government steps in to artificially keep rocketing energy bills at £2,500, to the tune of tens of billions of pounds, research by the Trades Union Congress suggests that Britain’s reliance on its fully privatised energy market has left households with higher costs and dependent on foreign technology and investment.

Conversely, the TUC found, a new British state energy generation firm – in the vein of EDF in France or EnBW in Germany – would see the government receive between £63bn and £122bn in revenues over the next 24 months.

This equates to between £2,250 and £4,400 per household, according to the TUC, which has proposed spending £2.85 bn to nationalise five of the UK’s largest energy suppliers – British Gas, Ovo, E.ON, EDF, and Scottish Power.

If previous governments had not chosen to privatise the UK’s power plants, ministers could use such money to reduce bills and accelerate the rollout of home insulation, the TUC said.

The analysis comes as new prime minister Liz Truss stands firm against a public which appears to be largely in favour of a windfall tax on the vast profits of oil and gas giants reaping the unexpected benefits of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, with one YouGov poll finding three in four voters favour such a move.

“Privatisation has led to higher bills and colder homes,” said TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady. “We need a fairer, greener approach that stops energy companies using UK families like cash machines.

“French, Swedish and German families benefit from public ownership of electricity – why shouldn’t we? If we set up our own UK public energy champion, we can have lower bills, free home improvements to reduce our energy needs, and a safer climate for future generations.”

The TUC argued that public ownership of energy firms has enabled European countries to keep prices down and reinvest in communities.

While France faces a bill of some £8.5bn to nationalise the remaining 16 per cent of EDF, Germany has also moved to nationalise its largest gas importer, Uniper, at a cost of £7bn, in a bid to ease the crisis of soaring household bills sparked in large part by Mr Putin’s war.

Meanwhile, the European Union this week took aim at the “abnormally high profits” of energy companies, as it announced a windfall tax it hopes will raise around £121bn in order to ease the burden on consumers.

In its response to the crisis, Ms Truss’s new government has announced that it will cap energy bills at £2,500 per year for the average household, with a support package deemed by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to cost some £60bn in its first six months – a sum largely handed to private energy suppliers.

The government has also moved to bail out energy supplier Bulb, after dozens of firms went bust, in a move which consultancy Auxilione predicts could cost the taxpayer £4bn by April.

And in a dramatic mini-Budget on Friday, Mr Kwarteng announced a further £45bn-worth of tax cuts, mostly for mega-earners, effectively betting the UK economy in an all-out gambit driven by the Conservative ideology of “trickle-down” economics, in a move branded “Robin Hood in reverse” by the TUC.

Ms Truss’s new government has also lifted the moratorium on fracking, and given the green light to expansion of oil and gas extraction in the North Sea, which Scottish secretary Alister Jack said could lead to more than 100 new licences being granted and more than 70,000 jobs supported in Scotland.

In its analysis, however, the TUC argued that climate action could create more than a million new jobs, calling for a “major transformation” of the UK’s energy system to counter the “real risk that the climate transition will leave working people behind”.

Arguing that a nationalised energy generation firm could help the UK to ensure a “just transition” from fossil fuels to renewables as it seeks to avert climate disaster, the TUC suggested that a British “public energy champion” could build and control between 27 GW – 77 GW of new clean generation by 2040 if it sought to match scale of the rollout seen in France, Germany and Sweden.

According to the TUC, this would see the UK’s current capacity for generating renewable energy multiply by one to three times, and could represent between 9.5 and 27 per cent of the nation’s total electricity needs by 2050, in line with the forecasts for future usage by the government’s independent advisory body.

The Green Party told The Guardian, which first reported the analysis, that it supported the TUC’s findings, with co-leader Adrian Ramsay saying: “It’s important there’s more government ownership across all parts of the energy market so that we can ensure a rapid transition from fossil fuels to renewables and secure our energy needs for the future.

“We do also need to support a diverse range of ownership models for energy generators and suppliers including local community, cooperatives and municipal that are close to the people they serve and can innovate.”

