Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Germany to nationalise embattled gas giant Uniper as energy crisis looms

Emily Atkinson
Wednesday 21 September 2022 18:08
Comments
<p>Uniper ran into financial distress after the curtailment of Russian gas supplies</p>

Uniper ran into financial distress after the curtailment of Russian gas supplies

(EPA)

The German government has agreed to nationalise the embattled gas giant Uniper, which ran into financial problems after the curtailment of Russian supplies.

The decision, taken on Wednesday, will boost the state intervention in the industry and prevent possible energy shortages in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Uniper, which is Germany’s largest gas importing company, had already been granted a rescue package agreed in July.

It will also see the government gain a 99 per cent stake in Uniper, which until now was controlled by Finland-based Fortum.

The Finnish government has the largest stake in Fortum.

Recommended

Germany‘s economy minister, Robert Habeck, said the deal was necessary because of Uniper’s significance in the German gas market. It still needed to be approved by the European Commission, the European Union’s executive arm.

Uniper supplies about 40 per cent of all gas customers in Germany, and before the war, it bought about half of its gas from Russia.

The company’s losses have mounted as Russia has reduced natural gas supplies to European countries supporting Ukraine.

Citing the importance of Uniper for the German gas market, Germany‘s economy minister, Robert Habeck, said the government had chosen to nationalise the company “to ensure security of supply for Germany“.

It was also holding onto plans for consumers to pay a gas surcharge, despite criticism from opposition parties.

Uniper supplies gas to some 200 municipal utility companies in Germany. It also holds stakes in power plants in Germany, Britain, Hungary, the Netherlands, Russia and Sweden.

Fortum’s chief executive said the company’s divestment of Uniper was “the right step to take”.

“The role of gas in Europe has fundamentally changed since Russia attacked Ukraine, and so has the outlook for a gas-heavy portfolio,” chief executive Markus Rauramo said.

Tytti Tuppurainen, the Finnish minister responsible for government-controlled companies, said that the Uniper deal was “inevitable” so that Fortum’s losses could be limited and the Finnish state would no longer have to capitalise the troubled Espoo, Finland-based energy group.

She made clear that the Finnish government was not happy with the end result with Uniper, but acknowledged that Wednesday’s deal was “the unfortunate fact” Finland would have to deal with.

Recommended

Uniper shares were down by a third on the Frankfurt exchange on Wednesday compared with the previous day.

With additional reporting from the Associated Press

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in